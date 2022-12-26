English Premier League leaders Arsenal will be looking to continue their march towards the title when they take on fellow Londoners West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have managed 12 wins out of the 14 games they have played so far which is incredible and under Mikel Arteta, the team is flourishing. Arsenal last found themselves in such a position fifteen years back and that time they blew up the opportunity. The team did well in the recently concluded friendly games and are geared up for the festive fixture. Opponents West Ham United are 16th in the league and with four defeats in their last five games, the team is perilously close to the drop zone. David Moyes will hope there is a quick revival in their fortunes. Arsenal versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

Eddie Nketiah will lead the attack for Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus missing due to a long-term injury. Martin Odegaard will slot in behind him as the playmaker with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings. The midfield pairing of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey is the first choice for Mikel Arteta and the duo will shield the backline while also dictating the tempo of the game.

West Ham United are missing a few players in Aaron Cresswell, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma for the game against Arsenal. Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will form the midfield partnership with Lucas Paqueta as the no 10. Jarrod Bowen is the forward for the Hammers and he will be hoping for some good service from wingers Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

When is Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Emirates Stadium in London. The game will be held on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids Wish ‘Feliz Navidad’ Celebrating Christmas 2022, View Cute Messi Family Photo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs West Ham match. Arsenal have won their last seven games against West Ham United in all competitions and they will likely add to the tally this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).