Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Datacipher Solutions Pvt Ltd, an accomplished system integrator, networking and cloud services organisation, has been elevated to a new Elite Plus partner level in India by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Elite Plus tier is the highest level of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program 2022 where the most dedicated partners can now qualify for this new top-tier in the partner program. As an Elite Plus partner in India, Datacipher can receive superior support, investment and rewards, along with dedicated business development and demand generation resources. Datacipher's Managing Director, Amarandhar Kotha, mentions that this elevation to Juniper Elite Plus Partner reflects the company's ongoing commitment and investment in its relationship with Juniper Networks. "Our partnership with Juniper is almost as old as Datacipher itself. We're proud to offer a certainty in Juniper services delivery with some of the most highly certified and experienced Juniper engineers in the business," said Amar R Kotha.

"Datacipher is accelerated to be the go-to choice in India for next-generation networking, cloud and cyber security solutions," according to Vivek Pandey, Country Sales Director at Datacipher. "We are extremely excited to get promoted to a Juniper Elite Plus Partner and this promotion brings us more responsibility and we strive hard to make the partnership with Juniper Networks mutually successful and beneficial to our customers," said Vivek Pandey. "Datacipher has been a trusted partner of Juniper Networks in India for many years, and we are pleased to recognize them with the highest tier of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program 2022: Elite Plus. This new partner level strengthens our relationship with Datacipher and will help us provide them with superior support, investments and rewards to support an experience-first and collaborative sales approach. These investments in our partners support our business growth plans in India and we look forward to continued growth in the coming years," said HarshavardhanKathaley, Director, Commercial & Partner Sales, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks. Datacipher is fully equipped to deliver next-generation networking, cloud and cyber security solutions, and is a real authority when it comes to Juniper Networks services delivery. For more details on how to benefit from Datacipher's expertise, customers can reach the company through email at sales@datacipher.com.

