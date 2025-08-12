PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: The countdown has begun for the fourth edition of DATAMATIXX Summit & Awards 2025, Adgully's flagship celebration of the future of data, AI, and programmatic advertising. On 13th August, 2025, industry trailblazers will converge at Novotel Mumbai International Airport for a power-packed day of insights, innovation, and recognition.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Committee Approves 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi for INR 8,146 Crore.

This year's theme - "Redefining Data-Driven Future: Where Privacy, AI, Creativity, and Programmatic Power Converge" - cuts to the heart of the industry's biggest transformation. Across keynotes, panels, and interactive sessions, experts will decode how to turn raw data into a high-impact engine for growth, efficiency, and customer delight.

The conference will culminate in the prestigious DATAMATIXX Awards 2025, honouring the most inspiring data-led marketing, advertising, and technology initiatives shaping the industry today.

Also Read | Delhi Cyber Crime Cases: Delhiites Lost INR 70.64 Crore to Cyber Conmen in 184 Incidents in First Half of 2025.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, commented: "In a world drowning in information, the edge lies not in hoarding data, but in using it intelligently, ethically, and creatively."

"With DATAMATIXX 2025, our goal is to help businesses transform data into strategic foresight - fueling innovation, elevating customer journeys, and building brands that are truly future-ready," she added.

A powerhouse speaker line-up includes:

- Ace Tham, Yahoo- Jahid Ahmed, HDFC Bank- Vibhu Anand, Taboola- Harpreet Singh, Taboola- Puneet Bekal, HDFC Securities- Brahmanand Pandey, Teads- Alvin Tan, FreeWheel- Abhishek Shetty, Swiggy Instamart & Pvt Brands- Altamash Khan, Raymond Lifestyle- Aditya Sharma, Piramal Consumer Healthcare

Partners powering the event:

DATAMATIXX Summit and Awards 2025 is presented by Teads, powered by Channel Factory, with Cere One as Associate Partner. AnyMind and Globale Media are Gold Partners, while Fabelle is the Gifting Partner.

With a high-impact agenda and an audience of marketing, advertising, and media leaders, DATAMATIXX 2025 promises to equip professionals with the frameworks and foresight to harness AI, data, and programmatic media for smarter decision-making, creative breakthroughs, and customer-first growth strategies.

Click here for more details REQUEST YOUR INVITE.

About Adgully

Founded in 2009, Adgully is a leading voice in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. Its high-impact IPs - including DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, MOBEXX, IMAGEXX, DATAMATIXX, and CMO's Charcha - set the stage for industry-defining conversations and celebrate innovation at scale.

Expanding globally, Adgully also operates Adgully Middle East, Adgully Asia, and The PR Post, offering region-specific insights and amplifying thought leadership across the world's communication and marketing landscapes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)