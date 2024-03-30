VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: The Datatrained Job Fair held at the Greater Noida Institute of Technology on The 9th of March 24 marked a monumental day for DataTrained and Greater Noida Institute of Technology, as they witnessed an unprecedented turnout at the DataTrained Job Fair. Overflowing with joy and gratitude, both parties are overwhelmed by the resounding success of the event.

Farhad Khan, reflecting on the overwhelming response, expressed his elation, stating, "The enthusiasm and participation we witnessed from students at the job fair were truly remarkable. It's incredibly fulfilling to see so many young minds eager to carve out their paths in the professional world."

In alignment with their commitment to student welfare and empowerment, Farhad Khan announced plans for more such job fairs in the future. "Our mission at DataTrained is to equip students with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in their careers," he affirmed. "We will continue organizing job fairs to ensure that every student has the chance to secure their future and pursue lifelong learning."

GNIOT, renowned for its dedication to holistic development, echoed Farhad Khan's sentiments. "The success of the job fair speaks volumes about the potential and talent of all participating candidates. Events like these not only open doors to lucrative career prospects but also empower students to realize their full potential" remarked Rohit Pandey, TPO at GNIOT.

The impact of the job fair is indeed limitless, with over 400 selections in the domains of Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering, Finance, Management, Sales & Marketing. Moreover, the event saw an impressive participation count of over 1000 students, underscoring its significance in shaping the future workforce.

As Farhad Khan, GNIOT, and Datatrained revel in the triumph of the job fair, they remain steadfast in their mission to create pathways to success for students. With each offer letter extended and each student inspired, they reaffirm their commitment to building a brighter tomorrow for the leaders of the future.

