India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2: In a heartfelt plea, Bavatharani is urgently seeking financial assistance for her mother, Rajeshwari, who is suffering from Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and is in urgent need of a lung transplant at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Three Minors Kidnap for Computer, Kill Child After Giving Him Rasgullas, Cold Drink.

ILD is a group of lung disorders that affect the interstitium, which is the tissue and space surrounding the air sacs of the lungs. The fundraising campaign, hosted on ImpactGuru.com, aims to raise a substantial amount of Rs 30 lakh to cover the extensive medical expenses.

Bavatharani shares the poignant journey, "My mother has always worked hard for our family. But we never thought that she would go through such hardships. Five years ago, she began experiencing a persistent cough, initially dismissed as normal. Unfortunately, the condition worsened over time."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Repeatedly Raping, Abetting Suicide of 17-Year-Old Girl in Navi Mumbai.

After seeking medical attention, it was revealed that Rajeshwari had a severe lung problem. Despite five years of continuous medication, her health deteriorated. The doctors at Kauvery Hospital diagnosed the need for a lung transplant, the only hope for her survival.

"The cost of the treatment will be around Rs 30 lakh, and it's such a huge amount for us to raise. My father is a retired officer, and me and my sisters are working hard, but the earnings have been exhausted in my mother's medical treatment," Bavatharani explains.

With funds depleted, the family is turning to the community for support. Bavatharani expresses gratitude for any assistance, "We've decided to put our faith in this community so that you people will help us to raise funds for my mother's treatment, and your one donation is a big blessing for our family."

For further updates and contributions, please visit https://www.impac67tguru.com/fundraiser/help-rajeshwari-m?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)