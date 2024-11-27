PRNewswire

New Delhi [India]/ Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27: The India Global Forum Middle East & Africa (IGF ME&A), in its 4th edition, continued its exploration of new and thriving economic opportunities in a rapidly evolving global landscape. As India advances its global trajectory under the newly elected government, Day 2 of IGF ME&A brought together global leaders to identify and unlock collaborative potential between India, the UAE, the Middle East, and Africa for a limitless future.

The day began with a compelling conversation with Mina Liccione, Comedian, Co-Founder, Dubomedy, UAE, discussing how humour can challenge stereotypes and open dialogue on social issues. "People tend to listen to comedians more because there is truth, and it's a bit lighter, and we all need a bit of a sense of humour. As someone who is in a field which has more men, I personally like being called a comedian, not a female comedian or a woman in comedy."

Preparing for an (AI)pocalypse: Building Resilience in Technology

Later on, an insightful TownHall session, '(AI)pocalypse Now - Insulating Against a Tech Crash,' addressed contingency planning in an era of widespread AI integration. Mohamed AbuHamra, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Technology, DP World GCC, set the tone with an incisive scene-setter, emphasising the importance of preparedness in the face of potential disruptions.

The panel discussion featured Dr. Jacques Ludik, Founder, Cortex AI Group, South Africa; Rajesh Nambiar, President, NASSCOM, India; and Alexander Khanin, CEO, Polynome Group, UAE. "Today AI is re-shaping and re-imagining how industries work. We are speaking about a lot of benefits it brings specifically to the trade and logistics industry. Digital technology and AI are embedded in every part of the supply chain. Our aim, with the support of AI, is to simplify the import and export process, creating those digital corridors that will boost the trade and logistics sector in Dubai" said, Mohamed AbuHamra as he underscored the session's relevance to today's AI-driven world.

Crafting Winning Business Strategies

In 'The Anatomy of a Winning Pitch,' top entrepreneurs and investors shared their expertise in mastering the art of business communication. Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman, Sorin Advisors LLP, India; Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO, Assiduus, UAE; and Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel India, India, highlighted the critical elements of persuasive storytelling in business. Sharing his thoughts on the theme, Sanjay Nayar said, "How do you differentiate from a good idea to a bad idea? Is it a real idea and will it really scale up to a real business that solves real problems? That's a (good) idea for me. If it's disruptive in a way and is a solution to traditional business models or traditional solutions. Lastly, if it's leveraging technology to scale up then even better."

Transforming Healthcare with AI

The session on 'AI and the Future of Healthcare Delivery' brought forth discussions on how AI is revolutionising the healthcare sector. Experts including Michael Schelper, SVP Corporate Development, Caresyntax, UAE; Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, SVP, Dubai Science Park, TECOM Group, UAE; Khalid Shaikh, Founder & CEO, Prognica Labs, UAE; and Siddharth Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, API Holdings (PharmEasy), India, shared practical use cases of AI in diagnostics and patient care. "AI has significantly impacted the healthcare sector by making it affordable and accessible. Software as a service (SaaS) tools empower doctors to consult patients where the time to undertake the patient's symptoms, findings, history, diagnosis and treatment, which used to happen in 10-12 minutes, using AI and predictive algorithms, now happens in under 1 minute." as Siddharth Shah encapsulated the session's visionary outlook.

Sustainability and Profitability in Focus

As a part of IGF's ClimB (Climate and Business) Forum, a critical conversation on 'Greening the Bottom Line - Financial Strategies for a Sustainable Future' emphasised the alignment of business objectives with sustainability goals. Panellists, including Harish K. Ahuja, Head of Sustainability Carbon & Power Markets, NSE India; Dharnesh Gordhon, Former CEO, Godrej Consumer & Nestle, UAE; Hanan Bakr Sakr, CEO and Founder, Al ARD Sustainability Consultancy, UAE; and Sameera Fernandes, CSO & Board Member, Century Financial, UAE, discussed actionable strategies for sustainable growth. "We can look at Africa as a business opportunity rather than as a borrower. This narrative has to change in the context of climate finance and the climate crisis. We are all aware that the climate crisis is a global urgency, and Africa represents one of the green lungs of the world," said Hanan Bakr Sakr.

Reimagining Indian Sports

In the session 'Lessons from the Field - Cultivating the Future of Indian Sports,' experts shared insights into nurturing sports talent and infrastructure. Moderated by Monish Shah, Founder & CEO, DreamSetGo, the panel included Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, International Cricket Council, UAE; Mahesh Bhupathi, Director, SG Sports Private Limited, UAE; and Pasha Gademan, Head Coach, Hyderabad Toofans, India. Mahesh Bhupathi said, "Starting sports leagues is not the challenge; sustaining them is. Sustaining a league requires star players, especially Indian stars for Indian leagues. Cricket succeeds in India because it has 50-60 superstars, not just 11, which drives: Viewership, leading to Sponsors, supporting Broadcasts,and sustaining the entire ecosystem.Leagues without star players often fail, as seen in the slow demise of some leagues over the years."

Beauty, Wellness, and Social Media in the Spotlight

Akash Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder, Fable and Mane, UK, led a solo conversation on 'It's My Life(Style) - Changing the Face of Beauty and Wellness,' redefining innovation in lifestyle industries. "I wanted to create a brand that celebrated our culture. For us, it's about honouring heritage and culture. We always give an image to our roots. We do a lot of content on going back to India and learning from our elders. It's about capturing the essence of India and preserving it for generations," captured his forward-thinking vision.

The day concluded with a session on 'Content is King - Creativity and Influence in Social Media' featured Charul C Jaitly, Co-Founder, Maiti Group, UAE; Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Counselage India, India; Vivek Oberoi, Chairman, Oberoi Family Office, India; and Amish Tripathi, Bestselling Author, India. It provided an inspiring conclusion to the day's discussions.

Unlocking a Limitless Future

The conversations on Day 2 of IGF ME&A reaffirmed its mission to foster partnerships and collaborations across borders, addressing global challenges while building pathways to shared success.

Featuring over 200 speakers and 1,000 participants across nine streams, IGF ME&A 2024 offers exclusive networking opportunities, engaging panel discussions, and inspiring keynote speeches.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. Find out more here.

