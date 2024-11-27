Mumbai, November 27: Playing back-to-back tours in sub-continental conditions is not something teams in international cricket often experience. Following the New Zealand men’s Test team’s consecutive tours of Sri Lanka and India, the Ireland women’s team will now have the unique opportunity to undertake a similar itinerary. Starting with a tour of Bangladesh comprising three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs, followed by a three-match ODI series against India in Rajkot in January 2025, this period marks a substantial phase of development for Ireland, who have experienced a notable upward trajectory. New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Opener Georgia Plimmer Ruled Out for Rest of 2024 Due to a Bone Stress Reaction in Groin.

Captain Gaby Lewis, who took on the role last month, stated that her team is fully committed to adjusting to the unique challenges of playing in the subcontinent, especially of facing India in a bilateral series for the first time since 2006.

“It’s very exciting for us as a group. We take it series by series, focusing first on Bangladesh and then moving into the India series. This summer we improved on how we played against spin.”

“We kind of witnessed it against Sri Lanka, especially with the amount of spin that they had and we were very successful against it. So it’s just taking in confidence from that and every individual has worked really hard on their game playing spin and that’s very individual to them. So, hopefully we can show that over the next two weeks,” she said in an exclusive conversation with IANS, facilitated by FanCode, the broadcasters for Bangladesh-Ireland series.

Top-order batter Amy Hunter believes communication and quick assessments of pitches in Bangladesh and India as key factors for Ireland’s success. “Playing in subcontinent is very different as compared to back home. Obviously, we have a small amount of experience from playing in Pakistan a couple of years ago, but it’s going to be very different for the girls.”

“It’s mainly just about assessing the pitch as quickly as possible and sort of getting the communication right within the side, which is very important. Probably a main component of the series be a lot of spin from both sides, particularly Bangladesh. So, I think it’s just kind of how we can adapt.”

“Plus, it’s crucial to just kind of identifying how to get runs while facing a lot of spinners, as they’re all quite different, assessing that pretty quickly and then individually applying to our game to where we can go,” she explained.

The team’s recent victories, including a 2-1 ODI series win over Sri Lanka and a T20I win over England, combined with increased media attention and sponsorship deals, have significantly raised Ireland’s profile in women’s cricket. Gaby Lewis Appointed As New Captain of Ireland Women’s Cricket Team.

“You can see by all the young kids looking for autographs after games in summer, and somewhere it just increases. It’s great to see young kids wanting to be in our shoes and kind of see that as a career for them, which is great because I think a couple of years ago that wouldn’t have been possible,” stated Gaby.

Both players also reflected on their personal growth since debuting for Ireland at a young age. In November 2021, as a 16-year-old, Amy broke legendary India batter Mithali Raj’s record to become the youngest women to score an ODI century.

In January this year, Amy became the first Ireland woman to score centuries in both ODI and T20I formats when she hit her maiden T20I century in a match against Zimbabwe. Coming on to the international scene, we both were pretty young. I’ve developed a lot as a player, but also kind of as a person over the past couple of years.”

“Like, you grow in confidence a lot, and probably a lot more assured of my game than I was previously. Obviously still a lot to learn, but definitely the awareness of my strengths and weaknesses is probably a lot more, and it’s definitely continually developing.”

Meanwhile, Gaby made her Ireland debut in both white-ball formats in July 2014, thus becoming the youngest player to make her international debut. Her father Alan and grandfather Ian played for Ireland, while her elder sister Robyn played alongside Gaby in 2016 Women’s T20 World Cup in India. Laura Delany To Lead As Ireland Announce Women’s Squads for White-Ball Series Against Sri Lanka.

“Coming in young, you just go out and do what you normally did at club level or wherever you played before that. So it just forces you to kind of be more conscious of the small things and off the pitch as well - like the importance of recovery and things like that in terms of looking after yourself and being a bit more professional off as well as on the field.”

“So to be honest, I don’t really remember much about my first few years, but it’s also about maturing a lot as a player and a person in terms of getting used to the responsibilities and also enjoying it as all-round professionals. Plus, it’s also about getting the balance right in terms of playing cricket and having a life outside of it as well, as we got into the team while doing our degrees outside of it,” she stated.

Ireland will also bank on experiences of vice-captain and all-rounder Orla Prendergast, after having a stint with Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where her team-mates included Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt and Tahlia McGrath.

“Orla has added a lot of value. Like, over the years she’s become more confident in speaking in team meetings and things like that, especially when stepping into more of a leadership role. She brings a lot of experience, and has been added to it by playing in such a big tournament.”

“So, she’s definitely helped a lot of players with just little bits on and off the pitch. She’s definitely a real match winner hopefully can put in some really good performances for us,” added Gaby, who recently played grade cricket in Melbourne.

While Ireland currently occupies the last place in the ICC Women’s Championship, Gaby highlighted the increased chances for Ireland in playing against bigger cricketing nations from this, as compared to the past. Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Team Captain Chamari Athapaththu Set To Miss T20I Series Against Ireland.

“Being in the ICC Women’s Championship also gives us the opportunity to play against those tough ranked nations, which wasn’t as often offered previously as it is now. So, it’s brilliant, and it’s great that Zimbabwe are in the next one and the numbers are increasing. So it just gives those teams exposure to playing against those tough ranked nations, which is very exciting.”

Playing consecutive tours in the sub-continent provides a unique chance for Ireland to boost their fan base back home and maintain their positive momentum in women’s cricket. It wouldn’t be surprising if this gifted and determined Ireland team pulls off an upset or two in the next few months.

