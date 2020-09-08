Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): DBS has been recognised as the World's Best Bank for the third year in a row, underscoring the bank's growing presence among banking leaders worldwide.

DBS' latest global best bank accolade comes from the New York-based financial publication Global Finance, which named DBS' Best Bank in the World' for the second time in three years in its World's Best Global Banks 2020 Awards.

This award underscores the bank's leadership and standing within the global financial community in defining the future of banking, and its commitment to delivering a purpose beyond banking to create a more sustainable future.

DBS was also Global Finance's pick for 'Best Bank in the World' in 2018 and was named 'Global Bank of the Year' by The Banker, a publication by Financial Times, in the same year. In 2019, DBS was named 'World's Best Bank' by Euromoney. The 2020 Global Finance title makes it the third consecutive year that DBS has been honoured with a global Best Bank accolade.

"This year, a worldwide pandemic has upended commerce and made forecasting even more difficult, yet business must continue. DBS Bank is exemplary of a bank that was ready for the sharp rise in demand for digital banking services during the pandemic. Over the past decade, it invested heavily in all things digital and created a culture for banking that is inclusive and efficient. Those investments are paying off at a time of economic uncertainty. They have strengthened the bank's resilience and helped it to serve its customers in their time of need," said Joseph D Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance.

"We are honoured to be named Best Bank in the World for the third consecutive year. Without a doubt, Covid-19 is the crisis of our generation. In this extraordinarily difficult time, we recognise the integral role that banks play in supporting employees, customers and the wider community. We are humbled by the acknowledgement of our efforts on this front, particularly how our investments in digital, and our culture of inclusivity, have enabled us to serve customers in their time of need. This underlines our whole focus on being a purpose-driven bank doing real things for real people for real economies," said Piyush Gupta, DBS CEO.

"It is truly inspiring that DBS has been named 'Best Bank in the World' by Global Finance. In India, as in our other core markets, we have been using our strong digital capabilities to support our customers through these challenging times while also helping the wider community through the DBS Stronger Together fund. Further, to complement our strong digital platforms, we have been expanding our branch network in India to support our increased focus on SME and retail banking so as to reach and serve a broader customer base," said Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO of DBS Bank India.

