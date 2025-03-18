SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: DE-CIX India, the country's largest Interconnection Platform, has announced a new partnership with Ishan Technologies, a Pan-India ICT services provider. This collaboration will establish a mutual Network-to-Network Interface (NNI) at Ishan's wholly owned Mumbai Data Center, a SOC 2 compliant, PCI compliant, HIPAA compliant, Rated Tier 3 facility. Ishan Mumbai Data Center is MeitY-empanelled for offering compliant and secure cloud services in India, further strengthening its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade digital infrastructure.

Also Read | Spring Equinox 2025 Date: When Is the First Day of Spring Season in the Northern Hemisphere? Know Timings and Significance of Vernal Equinox.

This partnership will further expand DE-CIX India's interconnection reach, enabling seamless connectivity for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-the-Top (OTT) players, and other digital service providers.

As India's digital transformation accelerates, the need for reliable, high-performance interconnection has never been greater. DE-CIX India's Interconnection Platforms provide premium interconnection services, enabling the direct exchange of internet traffic between networks and ensuring the fastest, most efficient data delivery. By establishing a NNI at Ishan Technologies Data Center, DE-CIX India is making it easier for customers to access its industry-leading interconnection services.

Also Read | 'Delhi Airport Will Become Financially Unviable': IGI Airport Operator Files Lawsuit Against Centre for Allowing Commercial Flights From Nearby Hindon Airport, Alleging Aviation Rules Violation.

Ishan Data Center brings a unique value proposition to the industry with end-to-end network connectivity, system integration capabilities, and specialized lift-and-shift services to ensure seamless digital infrastructure migration. The network backbone is powered by Ishan's robust connectivity solutions, ensuring superior performance and low latency for businesses across India.

By virtue of Ishan's ability to deliver across India's vast landscape, this partnership allows businesses to harness the power of global connectivity that DE-CIX India has introduced in the country.

This is in line with DE-CIX India's ongoing efforts to expand interconnection opportunities, as demonstrated by major partnership announcements such as those with GCX and e&. These collaborations have significantly expanded DE-CIX India's global reach, providing seamless, high-performance interconnection services across various regions. By integrating GCX's vast submarine cable infrastructure, DE-CIX India enables businesses to connect with the Middle East, Europe, the USA, and Asia more efficiently. Likewise, the partnership with e& has established a direct internet corridor between the UAE and India, leveraging e&'s SmartHub Internet Exchange to enhance connectivity and optimize performance. These strategic alliances drive internet traffic growth, reduce costs, and simplify access for businesses across both regions.

A Future-Ready Partnership:

This collaboration is not just about meeting today's connectivity needs--it's about preparing for tomorrow's challenges. By combining DE-CIX India's global expertise with Ishan Data Center's cutting-edge infrastructure, the partnership offers:

* Scalable Solutions: Designed to support emerging technologies like 5G, AI, and edge computing.

* Sustainability Focus: Energy-efficient infrastructure that aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly business operations.

* Nationwide Reach with Localized Optimization: Businesses across India can benefit from low-latency, high-performance connectivity tailored to their specific needs.

This collaboration with Ishan Technologies marks a pivotal step in our mission to build India's most dependable interconnection ecosystem," said Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer of DE-CIX India. "In today's AI, IoT, and 5G-driven world, businesses need more than just connectivity--they need a seamless, high-performance interconnection framework. Partnering with Ishan Technologies extends our reach, providing ultra-low latency, carrier-neutral, and globally interconnected pathways.

Beyond expanding infrastructure, this partnership simplifies connectivity for 20,000 Odd SMEs, SMBs, and enterprises that Ishan serves. Additionally, 400+ ISPs across India can now leverage DE-CIX's global-standard interconnection platform while benefiting from Ishan's robust last-mile networks and Points of Presence. This synergy ensures that businesses can scale effortlessly, ISPs can enhance service delivery, and digital transformation accelerates with smarter, faster, and more secure data movement.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies, said, "Today's enterprises demand seamless interconnection to power their cloud applications, data analytics, and AI-driven operations. The industry is witnessing a paradigm shift where traditional network models are no longer sufficient. Our partnership with DE-CIX India ensures that businesses can future-proof their digital infrastructure with unparalleled speed, security, and reliability. Ishan's state-of-the-art data center will serve as a critical hub, enabling organizations to upscale efficiently and harness the potential of next-generation digital solutions."

This partnership emphasizes energy-efficient infrastructure, aligning with eco-friendly business operations to drive sustainable growth.

About DE-CIX India:

DE-CIX is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs). Founded in 1995, the company is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025. DE-CIX offers its interconnection services in close to 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. Today, accessible from data centers in over 600 cities world-wide, DE-CIX interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud, and other interconnection services. DE-CIX Frankfurt is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world, with a data volume of over 45 Exabytes per year (as of 2024) and close to 1100 connected networks. Close to 250 colleagues from over 35 different nations form the foundation of the DE-CIX success story in Germany and around the world. Since the beginning of the commercial Internet, DE-CIX has had a decisive influence - in a range of leading global bodies, such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) - on co-defining guiding principles for the Internet of the present and the future. As the operator of critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX bears a great responsibility for the seamless, fast, and secure data exchange between people, enterprises, and organizations at its locations around the globe.

Further information at www.de-cix.net

DE-CIX India is powered by DE-CIX - the largest Interconnection Platform in the country with 600+ connected networks across India, focusing on providing Premium Interconnection Platform Services like Peering, DirectCLOUD, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS). Operating a wide range of carrier and Data Centre Neutral Exchanges, as well as Interconnecting a large number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-The-Top (OTT) players, DNS root servers, National and International telco networks, and Social Media Networks in all major metropolitan areas. DE-CIX India established Internet Exchanges in the country's six major populous cities--Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Media Contact

DE-CIX India

Gaganapriya Venkatesulu

Marketing Executive

+91 7304481246

DE-CIX India

About Ishan Technologies

Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT provider with a Pan-India presence, specializing in communication, network, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. With over 20 years of experience, it is known for its expertise in system integration, data center services, and ISP capabilities, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Ishan continues to drive digital transformation for its clients across India with over presence over 100+ locations. Ishan Technologies is CMMI Level 3 apprised by KPMG, For more information please visit us at ishantechnologies.com

Media Contact:

IshanTechnologies

Manasi Pawar

Adfactors PR

+919930243977

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)