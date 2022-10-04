New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): In overwhelming response to the first edition of the BEAUTY&YOU program, The Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) and NYKAA have announced the extension of the application period until October 7, 2022. Shana Randhava, Vice President, Estee Lauder Companies New Incubation Ventures notes, "For our first year, we are humbled to see the overwhelming response by founders to the BEAUTY&YOU program. We've seen a great cross-section of sectors, categories, and concepts from applicants and incredible support from the wider community to share their entrepreneurial journeys. We look forward to announcing the names of the finalists soon."

Anchit Nayar, CEO, E-commerce Beauty, NYKAA says, "We have been extremely optimistic about the talent and potential of Indian entrepreneurs that a program like Beauty&You can help bring to the fore. The applications received thus far are indicative of the talent and potential of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem specifically in the consumer space. We look forward to discovering and nurturing the next generation of compelling new brands for the world to discover."

As part of the process, the program has also launched a series of masterclasses with leading founders and experts in the beauty industry providing advice on the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The masterclasses cover elements ranging from how to build the perfect pitch, to how to create brands from name to launch to how founders overcome challenges.

Some of the experts participating in the BEAUTY&YOU masterclasses include:

Founder Stories

Hear how these founders identified their opportunities and built their brands.

* KATRINA KAIF, Actor and Co-Founder, Kay Beauty

* SABYASACHI MUKHERJEE, Founder and CEO, Sabyasachi

* DEEPICA MUTYALA, CEO and Founder, Live Tinted

* SHANKAR PRASAD, Founder and CEO, Plum

* NICOLA KILNER, CEO and Co-Founder, DECEIM

* MIRA KULKARNI, Founder and Chief Managing Director, Forest Essentials India

* ROHIT CHAWLA, Founder and CEO, Innovist

* DIIPA BULLER-KHOSLA, Founder, Indewild

* AKASH MEHTA, CEO and Co-Founder, Fable and Mane

* INGE THERON, Founder and Creative Director, FaceGym

* HARINI SIVAKUMAR, Founder, CEO and Cosmetic Scientist, Earth Rhythm

Industry Leaders and Experts

Product Concept and Development

* JAFFREY ZAMAN, Managing Director, Intercos India Private Limited

* DREW ELLIOTT, Senior Vice President, Global Creative Director, M*A*C COSMETICS

* RAHEEL KHAN, Senior Vice President Foresight and Growth Intelligence, Estee Lauder Companies

* PRUDVI KAKA, Chief Scientific Officer, DECIEM

Finance and Investment

* RYAN PIELA, Executive Director, Estee Lauder Companies New Incubation Ventures

* PRACHI PAWAR, Vice President, Sequoia India

* ARVIND AGARWAL, Chief Financial Officer, NYKAA

* ANJULA ACHARIA, Founder and CEO, A-Series Investments and Management

* MOHIT DHAWAN, Senior Vice President and Head, Investments, M&A and Strategy, Hero Enterprise

Mission, Message, and Marketing

* CHARLIE VICKERY, Managing Director, Haeckels

* SHALINI RAGHAVAN, Chief Marketing Officer, NYKAA

A full list of masterclasses can be found at https://beautyandyouawards.com/master-class. Classes will be updated throughout the week.

BEAUTY&YOU aims to help founders, innovators, and creators grow their businesses holistically by identifying brand goals, achieving scale ambitions, and curating product portfolios that speak to a new generation of consumers in the Indian market. Award recipients will benefit from access to ELC and NYKAA relationships and expertise across the beauty ecosystem in order to nurture emerging ideas that amplify Indian voices and address unmet needs in the categories of skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrance.

The program reflects ELC and NYKAA's joint commitment to have a positive impact on the entire beauty ecosystem and shared desire to fuel the growth of the Indian premium beauty segment by meeting the evolving needs and preferences of consumers by delivering breakthrough and locally relevant products, experiences, and business models.

Finalists will be announced on October 18, 2022.

Winners will be announced on November 9, 2022.

