Deakin University, Australia, and National Centre for Additive Manufacturing Foundation sign an MoU to foster research and innovation in additive manufacturing

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Deakin University, Australia, and National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work toward a long-term vision to develop a self-sustainable ecosystem of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in the country.

The MoU was signed in Hyderabad at the National Conference on 3D printing in medical devices and implants in the presence of senior representatives including T Harish Rao (Hon'ble Minister, Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Telangana), KT Rama Rao (Hon'ble Minister, MA&UD, Industries & ITE&C), Ravneet Pawha (Vice President, Global Alliances, Deakin University), CEO NCAM, Michelle Wade (Commissioner, Global Victoria), Ajay Prakash Sawhney (Former Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt of India), Dr Rajendra Kumar (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt of India), Jayesh Ranjan (Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana), and Smt Rama Devi Lanka (CIO NCAM, Director Emerging Technologies Wing and OSD, ITEC Department, Govt of Telangana).

The agreement will drive collaboration by enabling the adoption of additive manufacturing in the industry, prototyping new products, and focusing on new product development, providing access to state-of-art infrastructure, enabling research and development, and promoting skill development activities for generating quality manpower.

Prof Bas Baskaran, Associate Dean, International and Partnerships, remarked, "Additive manufacturing is a rapidly evolving area of manufacturing which has implications for engineering, medical, healthcare, and consumer product outcomes. Deakin's research innovation partnership with NCAM is a positive step towards the successful adoption of new additive manufacturing standards and advancement in areas of education and research."

"The Deakin NCAM partnership aims to bring together industry, academia, and government bodies together to work on solving manufacturing problems through AM technology and creating outcomes that will elevate the communities that we live in," added Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University.

Through this association, Deakin University and NCAM will seek to foster excellence in research and innovation in Advanced (Additive) Manufacturing Technology from across all the opportunities that exist through Deakin as a University which could be through the short courses, joint research projects or joint PhD programs and other areas.

The association with NCAM will draw together expertise from industry, R&D establishments, and academia to optimize the Additive Manufacturing R&D and standards development processes and help solve manufacturing problems through Additive Manufacturing Technology.

"NCAM's vision is to create and enable a sustainable ecosystem for product innovation in India using the disruptive technology of Additive Manufacturing. Through this partnership, we will seek to provide opportunities to the larger academic and student fraternity who will benefit through skilling, joint research programs, courses, and knowledge exchanges to name a few in the additive manufacturing space," said Jaspreet Sidhu, CEO, NCAM.

For more information, please write to gayathri.v@deakin.edu.au

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu

