PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: DeepGrade, the flagship product of Smartail, Asia's first AI-powered grading company, named one of the Top 10 Startups by the IndiaAI Global Accelerator Program in partnership with HEC Paris at Station F, is set to feature at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 from 16-20 February. The recognition places DeepGrade among the country's most promising AI-driven ventures, shaping the future of education, bringing in equity in assessment, and providing the power of Decision Science to Educators globally.

Also Read | Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

This underscores the impact of Smartail's flagship product, DeepGrade, which provides automated grading and real-time performance analytics to over 100 + educational institutions across India, GCC, Singapore, and the UK. By enhancing accuracy and efficiency, the platform is helping modernise evaluation systems and student performance analytics, reflecting the innovation focus of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

At the event, the Smartail team, along with the CEO & Co-Founder, Swaminathan Ganesan, and CSO, Sheetal Srikanth, will be present at the Hall No. 2 - POD 2P07. The team will showcase DeepGrade, an AI-powered assessment platform that is designed for the education sector. Educators, institutional leaders, and deepTech innovators can explore live demos, practical use cases, and opportunities for strategic collaboration to scale AI-driven innovation in their institutions.

Also Read | ‘Cannot Afford to Depend on AI Models Coming From Abroad’: DRDO Chief Chandrika Kaushik Calls for Indigenous AI in Defence Sector.

"It's a proud and humbling moment for us to be selected among the Top 10 startups at the India AI Mission," said Swaminathan Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Smartail. "For our team, this recognition validates the work we've been doing to elevate advanced analysis and reduce teachers' workload with the time-saving tools for teachers to innovatively focus more on students' performance with DeepGrade. We see this as the beginning of a much larger journey, one where Smartail contributes meaningfully to India's rapidly evolving DeepTech AI ecosystem."

The IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, hosted under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology - IndiaAI Mission, stands as a premier platform to advance responsible and scalable AI adoption. Bringing together key industry leaders and policymakers from the tech and AI industries, the summit is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron and Global leaders. The participation of DeepGrade by Smartail reflects the growing impact of its advanced tools, like AI grading software, handwriting grading AI, and EdTech AI tools, in driving a real-world shift in India's education industry.

About Smartail:Smartail is a global Deeptech-EdTech company building evidence-led AI for assessment and learning analytics. Its flagship platform, DeepGrade, evaluates handwritten and Digital descriptive answers at scale to enable faster feedback and data-driven decisions. Incubated at global programs including IndiaAI, HEC Paris, MBRIf and Station F, and with active deployments across India, the UK, and the GCC, Smartail delivers responsible, teacher-centred AI for real classrooms.

For more information, visit https://smartail.ai/india/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)