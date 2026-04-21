New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited for the procurement of TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 Tanks, at an approximate cost of Rs 975 crore, the ministry said on Tuesday.The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.According to the ministry, the TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 Tanks is a critical equipment developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the Indian Army.The ministry said the equipment would generate additional capability of creating Vehicle Safe Lanes through minefields with anti-tank mines with proximity magnetic fuses, thus enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army.Being a Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) case, the procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising India's defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The ministry further added that the project has immense potential for direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through component manufacturing.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore and Rs 2,901 crore. The first agreement was to acquire six Advanced Light Helicopters ALH Mk-II in Maritime Role for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missiles for the Indian Navy.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs Cross 81,000; Oracle, Amazon, Meta Lead.

The other agreement was signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, also under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, the ministry had said.

Prior to that, in February, the Ministry had signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 Aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard at a cost of Rs 2,312 crore under the Buy (Indian) category. The agreements were aimed at reinforcing the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India while bolstering India's maritime security architecture. (ANI)

Also Read | NASA’s Mars Rover Finds New Organic Matter in Crater.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)