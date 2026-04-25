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Business Business Gold Prices Today, April 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities Gold prices (gold rates) stabilised today, April 25, with 24K retailing at INR 1,54,040 and 22K at INR 1,41,200 per 10 grams. Following a volatile week of price drops, the market is currently balanced between inflation fears and high interest rates. While gold remained flat, silver saw a mild recovery to INR 2,60,000 per kg amid steady demand for digital gold.

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Gold prices (gold rates) in India remained largely unchanged on Saturday, April 25, 2026, bringing a period of relative stability to the precious metal following a volatile week. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, 24-karat gold is retailing at approximately INR 1,54,040 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold - preferred for jewellery - is priced at INR 1,41,200. The steady rates come after a significant weekly correction where prices dropped by nearly INR 1,740 per 10 grams due to shifting global geopolitical tensions and a strengthening US dollar.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, April 25, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, April 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Retail Prices of Gold Today, April 25, 2026

Retail gold rates continue to show slight regional variations across major Indian cities, influenced by local taxes and transportation costs. As of Saturday afternoon, the prices for 10 grams of gold are as follows:

Gold Rate Today, April 25, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,41,350 INR 1,54,190 Mumbai INR 1,41,200 INR 1,54,040 Chennai INR 1,42,000 INR 1,54,910 Ahmedabad INR 1,41,250 INR 1,54,090 Kolkata INR 1,41,200 INR 1,54,040 Bengaluru INR 1,41,200 INR 1,54,040 Hyderabad INR 1,41,200 INR 1,54,040 Jaipur INR 1,41,350 INR 1,54,190 Pune INR 1,41,200 INR 1,54,040 Noida INR 1,41,350 INR 1,54,190 Gurugram INR 1,41,350 INR 1,54,190 Ghaziabad INR 1,41,350 INR 1,54,190 Lucknow INR 1,41,350 INR 1,54,190 Bhopal INR 1,41,250 INR 1,54,090 Jodhpur INR 1,40,390* INR 1,53,140* Srinagar INR 1,40,480* INR 1,53,230*

Note: These are base rates; final jewellery prices will include a 3% GST and varying making charges (typically 5 to 25 per cent).

Global Factors and the 'Tug of War'

The stabilisation in domestic prices mirrors a cautious recovery in the international market, where spot gold managed to regain the USD 4,700 per ounce mark. The market is currently caught in a "tug of war" between two major forces. On one side, stalled peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz have pushed crude oil prices to USD 106 per barrel, fueling inflation fears. Conversely, these same inflationary pressures have led investors to anticipate that central banks may keep interest rates higher for longer. Since gold is a non-yielding asset, higher interest rates often cap its upside potential, preventing a runaway rally even amidst geopolitical uncertainty.

Silver Prices Edge Higher

In contrast to the flat trend in gold, silver prices witnessed a mild surge on Saturday. The industrial metal rose to INR 2,60,000 per kilogram, up from the previous day's close. Analysts suggest this modest gain is a technical rebound after silver crashed by nearly 4 per cent earlier in the week due to aggressive selling pressure. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 25, 2026.

Market Outlook for Investors

Despite the recent weekly decline, gold remains a strong performer in 2026, with year-to-date returns supported by central bank buying and domestic demand ahead of the wedding season. Financial experts note that while physical gold demand has been subdued due to high price points, Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds continue to see steady inflows as investors look for more liquid and tax-efficient ways to hedge against inflation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).