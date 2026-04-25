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Politics INDIA West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee Gets Angry When I Warn Against Poll Disruptions, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacts strongly whenever he cautions against alleged attempts to disrupt the electoral process, as campaigning intensifies for the ongoing state assembly elections.

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Kolkata, April 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry with him whenever he issues warnings from public rallies to Trinamool Congress-backed hooligans about stringent action in the event of disruptions to the polling process. “In every election, the hooligans backed by Trinamool Congress disturb the polling process through acts of violence. So in every rally, I caution these hooligans about dire consequences if they try to disrupt the polling process. And whenever I issue such warnings, the Chief Minister gets angry with me.

"But I want to say that now I am just issuing a note of caution. If the hooligans do not mend their ways, their place will be behind bars,” the Union Home Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Jamalpur in East Burdwan district. ‘Sorry for the Delay’: Amit Shah Responds on Instagram to Woman Waiting in Heat Ahead of West Bengal Rally.

Amit Shah Addressing a Campaign Rally at Jamalpur in East Burdwan

Shyampur, West Bengal: On Election Campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... I have seen from the helicopter that the ground is full, there is no space in the pandal, the ground near the pandal is also full, the helipad is also full... Your love tell us that on 4th, its… pic.twitter.com/jqKM4hRdAp — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Shah also launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister over her comments following the rape of a Dalit medical student of a private medical college in Durgapur in West Burdwan district a few months ago, when she had advised women not to step out after 7 p.m.

"A total of 20 Indian states have Chief Ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Have you heard any one of them advising women not to step out after 7 p.m.? Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that, as a woman Chief Minister, she was unable to ensure the safety of women in West Bengal. But if the BJP comes to power, anyone even looking at a woman with bad intention will be immediately sent behind bars. Women will be able to step out and move freely after midnight,” Home Minister Shah said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP All Set To Win 110 of 152 Seats in 1st Phase of Polls, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

He also said that action against corruption syndicates linked to Trinamool Congress leaders would begin immediately after a new government is formed. "Allow us to form the government this time. All these syndicates will be drowned in the Bay of Bengal," the Union Home Minister said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).