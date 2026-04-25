Los Angeles [US], April 25 (ANI): Actor Charlie Sheen has revealed that he has not yet reconnected with his former 'Two and a Half Men' co-star Jon Cryer, more than a decade after their public fallout, according to E! News.

Sheen, who starred alongside Cryer for eight seasons before being fired from the show in 2011 amid a highly publicised breakdown, shared that he has not made efforts to reach out despite appearing together in the 2025 docuseries 'aka Charlie Sheen'.

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"I don't like to bother people," Sheen said in an interview with People, adding that although he often tells reporters he will contact Cryer, he "never do."

"But I think Jon would be open to that," he continued. "Jon's a lovely man and a very talented guy."

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The 60-year-old actor expressed gratitude toward Cryer and others who participated in his documentary, which features insights from family members, friends, former partners and colleagues.

"It was very sweet, very cool that everybody showed up like they did, because they could have easily said, 'Go....yourself. I'm not interested. I lived it. I don't need to talk about it again,'" Sheen said during a recent panel discussion. "And I would have been, 'OK, that's fine.' But they didn't, and they stepped up."

At the same event, Sheen jokingly referred to his strained relationship with Cryer, saying, "Jon's not here tonight, is he? No. I'm like, 'Dude, what the.....? I got over it. What are we doing, Jon?'"

Cryer had cut ties with Sheen following his exit from 'Two and a Half Men' in 2011. At the time, Sheen had publicly criticised his co-star, calling him a "turncoat, a traitor, a troll" for not reaching out during his struggles with substance abuse, according to E! News.

Recalling the moment in a 2015 appearance on 'The Meredith Vieira Show', Cryer said he was preparing a supportive statement when the situation changed.

"The day he got fired, my publicist said, 'Well, do you want to put out a public statement because you guys were so close?'" Cryer said. "And I was in the midst of writing the public statement--'it's been an honour to work with Charlie all these years'--when my publicist said, 'Oh wait, oh wait. It's just come over the wire. He's called you a traitor, a turncoat and a troll.' And I was like, 'OK, let's put a pin in that statement of support,'" according to E! News.

Although Sheen has since become sober, the two actors have not reconciled.

"We don't have a relationship anymore," Cryer said during a 2025 episode of 'Club Random With Bill Maher'. "I wish him the best. We have some mutual friends still, and I've heard he's been sober for a while, which is great to hear."

The hit sitcom continued for three more seasons after Sheen's departure, with Angus T. Jones remaining on the show and Ashton Kutcher joining the cast, according to E! News. (ANI)

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