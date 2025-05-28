New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi Airport is the only Indian airport to be among top 10 hub airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region, according to the 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking released by Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC and MID).

The ranking, topped by Dubai International Airport, recognises Delhi Airport's growing stature as a global transit hub, with seamless connectivity to 153 destinations worldwide, including 81 domestic and 72 international routes.

It is also in line with the Government of India's endeavour to develop Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as a global transit hub.

CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "We are immensely proud and honored that Delhi Airport has been recognized as one of the top 10 hub airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region in the 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking by Airports Council International."

"Being the only Indian airport to achieve this distinction is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and passenger-centric service," said Jaipuriar. "Together, we will continue to enhance connectivity, improve passenger experience, and uphold our position as a premier gateway connecting India to the world."

Under its ambitious Phase 3A expansion project, DIAL has successfully doubled the International-to-International transfer area, enhancing capacity and passenger convenience. New biometric registration kiosks for e-visa holders are among several recent upgrades designed to streamline the travel experience.

Delhi Airport emerges as a gateway to the world:

Delhi Airport has significantly broadened its global footprint by adding over 20 exclusive international destinations in recent years. New routes include Phnom Penh, Bali Denpasar, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, Washington Dulles, Chicago O'Hare, Tokyo Haneda, and more, the airport operator said in a statement.

Over the past decade, transfer passenger volume has doubled, underscoring Delhi Airport's emergence as a premier transit hub in South Asia.

Delhi connects to 88% of India's long-haul destinations and operates 56 per cent of all India-origin long-haul weekly flights. Nearly half (42 per cent) of all long-haul passengers from India choose Delhi as their travel gateway.

Each year, Delhi Airport facilitates seamless connections for 4 million domestic passengers traveling onward to international destinations.

"With Indian carriers increasingly deploying wide-body aircraft, Delhi Airport is on track to become a Global gateway hub, strengthening its role as the preferred gateway for international and long-haul travellers," the airport operator said in the statement.

The 2025 edition of the ACI rankings introduced a 'Hub Connectivity Index', which evaluates airports on the quality and effectiveness of their hub operations. The index considers factors such as: * Transfer viability and window timings * Route deviations from optimal paths * Strength and reach of onward connectivity

Dubai International Airport leads this year's Hub Connectivity Index, followed by Shanghai Pudong and Hamad International Airports. Delhi Airport has secured the 10th spot. (ANI)

