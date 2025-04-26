New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will unveil Rs 255 Crores worth of fisheries projects on April 28 in Mumbai, the ministry said in an official statement on Saturday.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will inaugurate and lay the foundation for key projects for 7 coastal states and UTs with a total outlay of Rs 255.30 crores under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), underscoring the commitment of the government for advancing the fisheries sector in the coastal states & UTs, the statement added.

The fisheries sector in India plays an important role in supporting rural livelihoods and contributing to the national economy.

With a vast coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.02 million square kilometres, India boasts of rich marine resources. The marine fisheries sector in India harbours significant potential, estimated at 5.31 million tonnes.

Coastal states and Union Territories, which include around 3,477 coastal fishing villages, produce 72 per cent of the country's total fish production and account for 76 per cent of India's total seafood exports.

He will also launch a set of key initiatives aimed at strengthening marine fisheries and promoting sustainable practices including Marine Fisheries Census Operations, Turtle Excluder Device (TED) project and release of Standard Operating procedure for Vessel Communication and Support System.

On this occasion, certificates will also be distributed to outstanding Cooperatives, FFPOs, fisheries start-ups, and climate-resilient coastal fishing villages. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY), beneficiaries will also receive Aqua Insurance certificates and Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

Notably, the government has introduced Aqua Insurance for the first time, offering dedicated financial protection to aquafarmers.

This landmark initiative ensures targeted insurance coverage, digital accessibility, and focused support for marginalised communities in the fisheries sector, the Ministry said.

The Coastal States Meet 2025 will also feature key technical sessions including Strengthening Marine Fisheries Governance: Integrating Marine Fisheries Regulation Acts (MFRAs), Monitoring, Control & Surveillance (MCS), and Sea-Safety; Model Mariculture SOPs; Standard Operating Procedure of the Vessel Communication and Support System (VCSS); Export Promotion - Processing, Value Chain & Quality Improvements; and Promotion of Traceability and Certification in Marine Capture Fisheries.

These sessions aim to offer practical policy insights and technical guidance to strengthen marine fisheries, ensure safety, promote sustainable mariculture, and improve export capabilities.

In addition, the event will host an exhibition showcasing innovative technologies, products, and initiatives in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, fostering knowledge exchange and highlighting best practices, the statement added. (ANI)

