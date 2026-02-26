PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: As climate volatility intensifies, technologies evolve, and cities grow, architecture is being asked to operate with greater responsibility and precision than ever before. Responding to this challenge, the Faculty of Architecture at CEPT University invites graduates seeking intellectual depth, technical rigour and meaningful engagement with the realities of practice.

- Studio-based learning across conservation, housing, interiors and landscape

- Choice-based curriculum and global exposure opportunities

- Scholarships available for meritorious students

At CEPT, postgraduate education is not an extension of the undergraduate program. It is a space for deliberate specialisation. Studios function as laboratories, a space for creative exploration of real-world challenges. Small cohorts work with expert tutors to develop arguments, test prototypes, and refine positions through sustained critique. The coursework, spread across the semester and summer and winter schools, opens up a wide range of explorations in the field of the built environment at large. Students have access to extensive resources in the form of the workshop, software, library, archives, material labs and an extensive network of national and international professionals.

Emphasising the intent behind the programs,Sameep Padora, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University, said, "Postgraduate education in architecture today must go beyond skill acquisition -- it must cultivate clarity of thought, technical rigour and the courage to take positions. At CEPT, our studios are structured as spaces of deep inquiry where students confront real constraints, test ideas against material and context, and develop an independent architectural voice. We are committed to nurturing professionals who can critically engage with the complexities of climate, culture and construction, technology, and lead meaningful change in the built environment."

The Faculty offers six programs, each anchored in a critical domain that shapes the built environment-

Programs Offered

Master's in Landscape Architecture (MLA): Responding to climate change and ecological transformation, the M.Arch program in Landscape Architecture prepares professionals to work at the intersection of landscape, ecology, and society. Moving beyond garden-making, the curriculum addresses India's growing environmental, social, and urban challenges, training students to see landscape as a dynamic system and design

across scales--from regional watersheds to urban public spaces. Graduates join a global alumni network of 500+ professionals to work in practice, academia, and research.

Master's in Interior Design (MID): Recognised as one of the most comprehensive and forward-looking postgraduate programs in interior design, the curriculum blends interdisciplinary learning, hands-on practice and exposure to emerging industry advancements. Students gain global perspectives through international exchanges, strong industry engagement and a robust placement ecosystem, leading to careers in top design firms, multidisciplinary consultancies, academics and design-led organisations in India and worldwide.

M.Arch in Housing Design engages directly with one of India's most urgent spatial questions- how to build housing that is socially responsive, economically viable, and environmentally responsible.

The fully choice-based curriculum allows students to design their own academic pathway through diverse studios- ranging from speculative futures to deep engagement with real-world housing challenges. Strong collaboration with peers, national practitioners and international workshops ensures broad professional exposure.

Master's in Conservation and Regeneration (MCR): Foregrounding its responsibility to the emerging realities of climate urgency, MCR treats conservation as primarily an ecological act of radical design, allowing for creative and responsible reinterpretations of historical structures that can integrate developmental pressures around. Designed for students interested in the intersection of history, technology, architectural and urban design, this program prepares professionals to address the expanding field of conservation practice. The curriculum is closely aligned with emerging industry and government investments in the contemporisation of historic environments.

Master's in Architectural Tectonics: When does a detail transcend construction and become architecture? How precisely must a building be detailed for construction itself to carry meaning? The Master of Architectural Tectonics (MAT) is positioned at the intersection of architecture and technology, where such questions are examined through drawing, computation, prototyping, and full-scale engagement with material and structure. The program is grounded in the conditions and challenges of its time. It recognises that architectural expression emerges through mastery of detailing and construction, where material intelligence and structural clarity give form to ideas.

Master's in Architectural History and Research (MAHR): MAHR cultivates the ability to think historically and critically about the built environment, from buildings to larger built-scapes and landscapes.In a time of shifting climate patterns and rapid technological and cultural change, building demands informed judgment -- grounded in an understanding of what has succeeded, failed, endured, and evolved.Through research, drawing, archives, and writing, students develop historical instinct and

analytical depth, preparing them for research, conservation, publishing, curation, education, policy, and informed architectural practice.

Admissions Open!

Applications for the 2026 cycle are now open. Detailed information on eligibility criteria, important dates, and scholarships is available at www.cept.ac.in

For those seeking more than just another credential, for those seeking depth, position, and the ability to engage meaningfully with the built environment, we invite you to apply.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to supportthe national,state andcitygovernmentsand large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India-specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

