Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, attended the inaugural session on Developing Global Networks for Skill Development at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan emphasized that 'Developing Global Network for Skill Development' is the key to achieving success in this highly interdependent world. He added that the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 will be possible with a global network and when India develops, the entire Global South will develop.

Referring to the G20 declaration, Pradhan mentioned how the need to create a global map for skill was felt, as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted the G20 group's dedication to plug skill shortages, through initiatives such as global skills mapping and skill harmonization. He said that it represents a well-timed move towards establishing innovative frameworks for education and readiness for a resilient, fair, and inclusive future. In the 21st century, knowledge and competencies will play a pivotal role, underscoring the importance of ensuring equal access to opportunities for knowledge and skill development for all, he added.

Pradhan underscored the significance of principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' and also said that India bears the responsibility of forging a humanitarian connection for the overall well-being of the world.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualized in 2003 under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi has evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat celebrates "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success" with the theme 'Gateway to the Future'.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations for this year's Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilize the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability. (ANI)

