Pongal is a popular harvest festival celebrated in India, especially in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It typically takes place in mid-January and marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the harvest season. The festival is observed over four days and holds great cultural significance in the southern states. This year, Pongal 2024 will be celebrated from January 14 to 17. It is a four-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamils across India and around the world. The first day of Pongal is called the Bhogi Pongal, the second day is called Surya Pongal, the third day is known as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal. Scroll down to learn the Bhogi Pongal 2024 date, Surya Pongal 2024 date, Mattu Pongal 2024 date, Kaanum Pongal 2024 date and the significance of the auspicious Tamil festival. Makar Sankranti 2024 in Different States: Uttarayan in Gujarat to Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, Here's How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Around India.

Bhogi Pongal 2024 Date - Day 1 of Pongal

The Pongal festival begins on the day called Bhogi Pongal. This day marks the last day of the Tamil month, Marghali. On this day, people clean their houses, discard old belongings and make way for new things. People assemble and light a bonfire to burn the heaps of discards. This year, Bhogi Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on January 14.

Surya Pongal 2024 Date - Day 2 of Pongal

Surya Pongal is the second day of Pongal festivities. It is a day of feasting and making offerings to the sun god Surya. It is the first day of the Tamil calendar month, Tai, and coincides with Makara Sankranti. The day marks the start of the Uttarayana when the sun enters the 10th house of the zodiac Makara (Capricorn). This year, Surya Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on January 15.

Mattu Pongal 2024 Date - Day 3 of Pongal

Mattu Pongal is celebrated the day after Surya Pongal. This is the third day of Pongal festivities. The name of the day ‘Mattu’ refers to ‘cow, bullock, cattle’. Tamilians regard cattle as sources of wealth for providing dairy products, fertilizer, transportation and agricultural aid. On Mattu Pongal, cattle are decorated – sometimes with flower garlands or painted horns, they are offered bananas, a special meal and worshipped. This year, Mattu Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on January 16.

Kaanum Pongal 2024 Date - Day 4 of Pongal

Kaanum Pongal, also popularly known as Kanu Pongal, is the fourth day of the Pongal festival. This day marks the end of Pongal festivities. The word kanum (kaanum) means ‘to visit’, and hence, many families hold reunions on this day. Communities organize social events to strengthen mutual bonds while relatives, friends and neighbours visit to greet each other and seek blessings. This year, Kanum Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on January 17.

The most significant practice is the preparation of the traditional ‘Pongal’ dish, which is made of harvested rice and is prepared by boiling it in milk and raw cane sugar (jaggery). Along with the sweet version of the Pongal dish, some prepare other versions, such as salty and savoury (venpongal).

