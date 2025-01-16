PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: Latur hosted the Marathwada Educational Conclave 2025 this January, setting a historic milestone in the region's educational journey. Organized under the leadership of *Dhiraj Deshmukh* Chairman of the Latur District Bank, and in collaboration with the Steam Education Center, the event marked the expansion of the renowned "Latur Pattern" into a more modern, skill-driven approach called "Latur Pattern 2.0

The three-day conclave showcased over 100 stalls and featured expert-led sessions on employability, skill development, and the integration of modern educational tools, including AI.A key stall that caught everyone's attention at the event was the Read Latur initiative, which unlike the AI world has managed to foster reading habits among children in rural Maharashtra.

Current minister Babasaheb Patil lauded Dhiraj Deshmukh's vision and leadership, stating, "If we aim to create a morally upright and knowledgeable generation, providing access to a wide range of books is essential. The Read Latur initiative is playing a pivotal role in shaping a capable future generation."

Speaking at the event, Dhiraj Deshmukh said, "Latur has always been a hub of innovation, be it in education or other fields. I fully believe Rural India will write India's next chapter and initiatives like this will ensure that our youth are equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead the way "

Reflecting on Latur's educational journey, he added, "For over three decades, the 'Latur Pattern' has set benchmarks in academic and competitive exam excellence.Education truly is the cornerstone for progress, and education must evolve. We are happy to back Omprakash ji bring Latur Pattern 2.0 which focuses on holistic learning beyond traditional courses, creating opportunities across industries while fostering a skilled and capable generation."Dhiraj Deshmukh much like his father the former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh ji has always worked bringing new things and putting Latur on the map be it his sports tournament Gramin T10 which encourages rural cricket, his initiative Read Latur encouraging rural children to read or the recent Marathwada conclave

Omprakash Zurule, founder of the Steam Education Center, expressed gratitude to Dhiraj Deshmukh, stating, "Any great endeavor requires strong support. It is only because of Dhiraj Deshmukh's invaluable assistance that we successfully concluded Marathwada's first educational conclave in Latur."

The Marathwada Educational Conclave 2025 was graced by several dignitaries Maharashtra State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, DCC Bank Chairman Dhiraj Deshmukh, Member of Parliament Dr Shivaji Kalge, and Teacher MLA Shri. Vikram Kale.

The Marathwada Educational conclave has set a precedent for future innovations in education, solidifying Latur's reputation as a center of learning and leadership.

