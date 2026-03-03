Washington DC [US], March 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, on Monday in a telephonic interview with the British Newspaper The Sun, expressed his disappointment over the decision by the United Kingdom not to join the US in strikes against Iran, alleging that Starmer's decision comes so as to back the voters of Islamic faith in the country.

The US President suggested to the Sun that Keir Starmer is pandering to Muslim voters by not backing the American strikes in Iran, adding that Britain is "not such a recognisable country" anymore.

Referring to Starmer, Trump was quoted as saying, "He has not been helpful. I never thought I'd see that. I never thought I'd see that from the UK. We love the UK".

As per The Sun, when asked about accusations that the UK PM was pandering to Muslim voters for political reasons, the President said "it could be".

He added, "London is a very different place, with a terrible Mayor. You have a terrible Mayor there, some terrible people. But it's a very different place."

The transatlantic fallout comes after UK PM Keir Starmer on Monday in an oral statement to the House of Commons on Iran said, "The United Kingdom was not involved in the initial US and Israeli strikes on Iran. That decision was deliberate. We believe that the best path for the region is through a negotiated settlement, one in which Iran agrees to abandon its aspiration to develop a nuclear weapon and ceases its destabilising activities across the Middle East. That has been the longstanding position of successive British governments."

He added, "President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to join the initial strikes. But it is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest, and that is the judgement I made. I stand by it."

Starmer criticized the actions of Iran in his remarks, calling it a threat to UK's partners, interests and allies.

He further told the house that US had requested for permission to use British bases and affirmed that the bases are limited to defensive purposes hence UK had joined American offensive operations.

"The United States requested permission to use British bases for that specific, limited defensive purpose. They have the capabilities required to prevent Iranian missiles from killing civilians, British nationals, or our allies in countries that played no part in the initial strike. To be clear: the use of British bases is strictly limited to agreed defensive purposes. The UK has not joined US offensive operations. Our action is rooted in the principle of collective self-defence of longstanding friends and in the protection of British lives. We have published a summary of our legal position, which sets this out clearly. We will keep this decision under review."

The developments come as a full-scale conflict erupted in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major "military offensive" launched on February 28. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

World leaders and international bodies are currently urging de-escalation as the risk of a wider regional conflict grows, though fighting continues without a clear end in sight. (ANI)

