New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Most parts of India will continue to experience a surge in temperatures in the coming days of the week, with 4-6°C above normal over many parts of Northwest India and 2-4°C above normal over Central India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Simultaneously, light, isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir (March 4-9), Himachal Pradesh (March 7-9), and Uttarakhand (March 8-9) is likely, under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, according to a release.

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions, with visibility ranging between 50 and 199 meters, were observed in isolated pockets across Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Similar conditions are likely during morning hours at isolated places over Sikkim tomorrow.

Accordign to IMD, maximum temperature departures were appreciably to markedly above normal by 4-8°C over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan; above normal by 2-4°C over Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and near normal over the rest of the country.

The maximum temperatures were in the range of 35-38°C over Rajasthan, Gujarat State, Maharashtra, Odisha, Peninsular India and 32-35°C over Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; 28-31°C over the remaining parts of the plains of India.

Minimum temperatures were in the range of 10-15°C over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, south Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya; 16-20°C over remaining parts of the plains of the country except coastal Odisha, South Peninsular India and West Coast of India where the minimum temperatures are in the range of 20-25°C, the release noted.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.0°C was observed at Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) over the plains of India.

Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over the south and northeast Assam and the surrounding neighbourhood. A cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean in the lower & middle tropospheric levels, tilting southwestwards. (ANI)

