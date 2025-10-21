BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, is adding its yellow flair to the 2025 Diwali season with special discounts for customers in India, on both international and domestic shipments. The limited-period festive offer, available until 27th October 2025, enables customers to send gifts and greetings to their loved ones across India and abroad at reduced rates - up to 60% off on international and domestic shipments. Customers can access the promotion code by visiting: http://bit.ly/3KSrIPm

In addition to the special offer, customers can also opt for the DHL GoGreen Plus service, an option that leverages sustainable aviation fuel through a book-and-claim system. Book & claim enables DHL to directly replace fossil fuels with sustainable fuels within the logistic company's network and allocate environmental benefits to paying customers, even when their shipments are not physically transported with the assets using these fuels. These products are underpinned by reduction measures within DHL's value chain, in the air, across the ocean, and on the road, contributing to the decarbonization of logistics.

Speaking about the offer, Sandeep Juneja, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India, said, "Diwali is a festival that celebrates togetherness, and at DHL Express, we are delighted to bring family and loved ones, across the world together, by offering premium and trusted delivery solutions at a discounted rate. Our festive discounts are designed to bring people closer despite distances, ensuring gifts and greetings reach their destinations on time. Moreover, with GoGreen Plus, we continue to empower our customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while enjoying the festival with their families."

Utilising DHL's extensive global network, which spans over 220 countries and territories, customers are provided with complete shipment visibility, along with proactive SMS and email updates ensuring smooth and hassle-free deliveries across the world. To enquire about this offer, customers can also contact DHL Express via the toll-free number 1800 30 345.

