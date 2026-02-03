PNN

New Delhi [India], February 3: HooLiv is a technology-driven student housing platform operating in India's managed accommodation space, catering to universities, coaching institutes, and education-focused hubs across the country. The company was founded in September 2020 by a team of serial entrepreneurs led by CEO Chinmoy Mishra, COO Dr. Rasmi Mishra, CSO Abhishek Verma, and CIO Gaurav Vij, who had earlier scaled AllizHealth to a successful exit with 3x returns.

At the core of HooLiv's business model is a B2B-centric approach, working closely with academic institutions to manage both on-campus and off-campus accommodation. This model aims to reduce operational challenges for institutions while focusing on comfort, convenience, and community for students. Services include 24/7 facility management, maintenance, security, hygienic in-house meals, cultural integration activities, skill-building sessions such as English communication and interview preparation, wellness initiatives, and recreational amenities including fitness and gaming zones. These operations are supported by a proprietary AI-driven property management system and a student mobile app that streamline lead management, payments, maintenance, feedback, and service optimization.

As of early 2026, the platform manages over 6,000 beds across more than six cities, including Pune, Sikar, Jammu, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar, serving over 15,000 students to date. Partner institutions include IIT Jammu, PW, Allen Career Institute, ISMS Pune, JSS University, Sunstone Business School, and Bihar Skill Development.

In October 2025, the company raised ₹24 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Negen Capital, along with participation from institutional investors, family offices, and angel investors. This funding, along with earlier capital raises is being directed towards expansion in Tier-2 and Tier-3 education hubs such as Indore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, and Dehradun, alongside investments in bed acquisitions, brand development, and technology upgrades.

Operating in a largely unorganised student housing market, this student infrastructure platform addresses gaps to maintenance, safety, and community living by focusing on student well-being, health, and overall development. Through its integrated model and technology-led operations, it aims to contribute to improved student experience, academic focus, and retention in emerging education centres.

