Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an unaudited financial result for the Q3 & 9M FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 22.56 Cr* EBITDA of Rs 4.47 Cr* EBITDA Margin of 19.81%* Net Profit of Rs 2.15 Cr* Net Profit Margin of 9.52%* Diluted EPS of Rs 1.20

9M FY25

* Total Revenue of Rs 75.49 Cr, YoY growth 31.51%* EBITDA of Rs 11.24 Cr* EBITDA Margin of 14.89%* Net Profit of Rs 4.91 Cr* Net Profit Margin of 6.51%* Diluted EPS of Rs 2.92

Speaking on the financial performance, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited Said, "We are pleased to announce our first-ever dividend of Rs0.10, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to shareholder value. While this quarter posed challenges, we remain steadfast in our efforts to drive operational improvements and enhance profitability. In a key development, the company, in joint venture with Balaji Rail Road Systems Private Limited, has been awarded a General Consultant contract by the West Central Railway Construction Organization. The contractis valued at Rs11.05 Cr, represents Dhruv Consultancy's first-ever General Consultancy contract and its largest project in the railway sector till date.

With a total contract value of Rs557.80 Cr and Rs273.49 Cr worth of work completed, our execution momentum remains strong. Furthermore, an unexecuted order book of Rs284.31 Cr provides a robust revenue pipeline, reinforcing our confidence in sustained growth and long-term value creation"

Key Q3 FY25 Highlights

* Secured Contract For Authority Engineer Consultancy

Company in association with Maps Global Civiltech Private Limited, has been awarded a Letter of Acceptance for providing consultancy services as the Authority Engineer with a total contract value of Rs23.46 Cr.

* Shortlisted for Major Infrastructure Feasibility Project in Bangladesh

Company has been shortlisted for a significant second project by the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The company's joint venture is led by Centro De Estudios De Materiales Y Control De Obra, SA (CEMOSA), with Innovate Engineering & Development (Bangladesh) as the local joint venture partner,

* Design Consultancy Works with U.P. State Bridge Corporation

Company announced the extension of its empanelment for Design Consultancy Works with U.P. State Bridge Corporation which includes the preparation of Detailed Project Reports for major bridges, flyovers, and the design of various bridge components.

* Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program Project

Company has been shortlisted for providing consultancy services for the construction supervision of the ARRBP. The project encompasses approximately 1,184 Bridges across 35 Districts in Assam, spanning four designated zones.

* Consultancy Contract For Key Infrastructure Projects

Company secured Rs2.20 Cr. consultancy contract from the National Highways Authority of India. The key projects within this contract include:

- Sangli-Solapur Section of NH-166

- Pune-Solapur Pkg-II Section of NH-65

- Solapur-Yedeshi Section of NH-52

- Akkalkot-Solapur Section of NH-150(E)

- Market Yard Flyover on NH-65 (Pune-Solapur)

* Consultancy Contracts For Major Road Projects In Karnataka

Company joint venture with Infrastructure Design Consultants Private Limited, has received a LOA from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for two major infrastructure projects in Karnataka. The total contract value is of Rs2.31 Cr.

* Consultancy Contract for Garkhal Bridge Project

Company received the Notice to proceed for the consultancy services on the Garkhal Bridge project in Himachal Pradesh in which company will oversee the construction of the cantilever bridge.

