A comprehensive guide on establishing GCC in India, it offers MNEs insights on investment, compliance, talent, and tax, reaffirming India's position as a leader in the GCC ecosystem

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Dhruva Advisors, one of India's leading homegrown tax and regulatory consulting firms, has unveiled its latest report titled "Global Capability Centres: A Step-by-Step Guide for Multinationals in India." This in-depth guide serves as a strategic and operational playbook for multinational enterprises (MNEs) aiming to establish or expand their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. It provides key insights on the GCC lifecycle, from investment and location decisions to legal structuring, compliance, talent planning, and repatriation strategies, offering a clear view of India's evolving GCC landscape.

Also Read | US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Reilly Opelka, Casper Ruud Advances to Second Round With Win Over Sebastian Ofner.

As of FY24, India is home to more than 1,700 GCCs, employing close to 1.9 mn professionals and generating USD 64.6 bn in revenue. This figure is projected to double by 2030, reaffirming India's position as a strategic hub for global operations. Dhruva's report comes at a time when global enterprises increasingly shift from transactional models to capability-driven GCCs focused on digital innovation, AI, sustainability, and enterprise-wide transformation.

The report covers every stage of the GCC lifecycle - entry strategy, investment structuring, legal formation, operating models, tax planning, transfer pricing, talent acquisition, risk management, repatriation, and eventual exit strategies. It includes detailed comparisons between SEZ, STPI, DTA, and GIFT City frameworks, and provides real-world insights through recent client case studies across banking, insurance, IT, and manufacturing sectors.

Also Read | Starship Flight 10 Launch Scrubbed Again by SpaceX Due to Bad Weather.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Mr. Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors, said, The GCC narrative in India has shifted from cost arbitrage to capability arbitrage. Global organisations now see India as a strategic partner in transformation, not just execution. This report offers practical guidance to help multinationals unlock India's potential whether in entity formation, tax planning, or operating model design. Our aim is to support businesses in co-creating long-term value while confidently navigating India's complex tax and regulatory landscape. More than a checklist, this report serves as a blueprint for sustainable success."

Looking ahead, the future of GCCs in India is poised to be driven by advancements in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability. As businesses increasingly adopt AI and automation to enhance operational efficiency, India's GCCs are evolving into hubs of innovation, driving digital-first solutions across industries. Furthermore, with a growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, GCCs in India are playing a pivotal role in shaping sustainability strategies for global enterprises. These trends are not only redefining the role of GCCs but also cementing India's position as a leader in the global capability centre ecosystem.

It is designed for global business leaders, CFOs, CHROs, legal heads, tax professionals, and policymakers engaged in global delivery strategy, especially across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, automotive, technology and engineering.

The report can be downloaded from here.

Dhruva Advisors offers an extensive range of services in the tax and regulatory space to clients in India and globally. With a highly regarded team of seasoned professionals, Dhruva delivers well-thought-out strategies and solutions for complex tax and regulatory issues. The firm has advised on some of the most significant transactions and managed several of India's largest and most critical tax controversies.

Dhruva is also recognized for pioneering solutions across various aspects of domestic and international tax, backed by a proven track record. The team brings deep industry expertise across diverse sectors, including Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Ancillary, Agro & Chemicals, Conglomerates, Energy & Resources, Education, Financial Services, IT & ITes, Manufacturing & Real Estate, Global Capacity Centres, Pharma, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Private Equity, Transport, Telecom and Media.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)