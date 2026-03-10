Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has offered a sneak peek into his exotic beach vacation, and it is a complete family affair!

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid shared a series of pictures, showing him enjoying at an exotic location - swimming, bike riding, and exploring local spots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVsUw6ejfx_/

One of the pictures also shows the 'O'Romeo' actor sharing a hearty laugh with his mother, Neelima Azeem.

Others to join the vacation were his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter and his wife, Mira Rajput.

The pictures clearly speak volume of how Shahid Kapoor enjoyed soaking on a carefree beach day with his family. The playful moments, candid photos, and sunset glimpses quickly resonated with fans, who reacted with warm comments and emojis.

On the work front, the actor's film 'O'Romeo recently came out in theatres.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'O' Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film was released during Valentine's Week.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Apart from the lead pair, the movie also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles.

It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Shahid also has 'Cocktail 2' in the pipeline, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. He has also commenced the shooting for the much-awaited second season of 'Farzi'.

The actor recently offered a glimpse of the first day of shoot and wrote, "Farzi 2 day 1....Back at it!!!"

'Farzi' featured an ensemble cast including talented actors like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. (ANI)

