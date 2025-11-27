NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27: Sri Ramakrishna Hospital shines a spotlight on the hidden triggers of diabetes--factors beyond sugar that silently increase risk for thousands. Through expert insights, preventive tips, and community-focused awareness, the hospital urges the public to rethink diabetes prevention and adopt a more holistic, science-backed approach to protecting their health.

When we hear the word "diabetes" we straight away blame "White sugar". For ages sugar has been viewed and labelled as the primary culprit of diabetes. But today the diabetes experts of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital emphasize that reality is far more complex.

Diabetes: More Than A Sweet Concern

High sugar consumption definitely plays a major role, health experts caution that focusing only on sugar oversimplifies a condition influenced by multiple lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors.

The Hidden Triggers One Needs To Know

Chronic Stress

Stress releases cortisol, a hormone that is known to increase blood glucose levels. Exposure to prolonged stress can make it difficult for the body to process glucose and cause obesity.

Poor sleep:

Sleep is often overlooked, sleeping less than six hours on a regular basis can increase insulin resistance. Poor sleep can lead to poor metabolic function and increase the cravings for sweet or high calorie foods and cause obesity.

Inactive lifestyle:

Long hours of inactivity or sitting can affect the body's metabolism. Due to inactivity muscles stop absorbing glucose efficiently, leading to higher blood glucose, weight gain, and insulin resistance.

Unhealthy fats:

Excessive saturated fats and trans fat consumption can affect insulin receptor sensitivity. They can lead to weight gain and hormonal imbalance.

Hidden sugars:

Not every food that is labelled healthy is actually healthy. Remember every packaged food has a certain amount of salt and sugar in a different form.

The Signs of Diabetes One Should Not Ignore

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's diabetes specialists highlight that early detection can prevent severe complications. Watch out for:

* Persistent fatigue* Unexplained weight loss or weight gain* Increased thirst* Frequent urination* Blurred vision* Slow-healing wounds* Tingling sensation in hands and feet* Increased hunger despite eating

Ignoring these symptoms can delay diagnosis and increase the risk of heart disease, kidney problems, and nerve damage.

Expert Guided Tips to Manage Diabetes

Adopting small, consistent lifestyle habits can significantly lower your risk of developing diabetes. Specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Department of Diabetology and Endocrinology emphasize that mindful daily choices--especially in diet, activity, sleep, and stress--play a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Below are simple, effective steps recommended by our experts to support long-term wellness.

* Maintain a Balanced Plate* Walk maximum 30 Minutes a Day* Prioritize Sleep* Manage Stress* Avoid Packaged Foods* Regular Health Screening

With a blend of expert-driven awareness initiatives, cutting-edge diagnostic facilities, and personalized treatment plans, the hospital continues to guide the community toward healthier choices and early prevention.

Diabetes is no longer just a lifestyle disorder--it's a growing public health challenge. Many people develop the condition silently, without obvious symptoms. By understanding the hidden triggers, people can take proactive measures to delay or prevent its onset.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Department of Diabetology stands as a trusted centre of excellence, offering comprehensive care for diabetes prevention, management, and long-term wellness. With advanced diagnostic facilities, evidence-based treatment protocols, and a dedicated team of experienced diabetologists, the department ensures personalised guidance for every patient. Through continuous awareness initiatives, compassionate care, and state-of-the-art technology, the hospital remains committed to helping the community lead healthier, diabetes-free lives.

