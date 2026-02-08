Mumbai, February 8: In a significant and sombre development in the search for Nancy Guthrie, NBC’s Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie released a video message on Saturday, February 7, stating that her family is prepared to meet ransom demands for the 84-year-old's safe return. Flanked by her siblings, Camron and Annie, Guthrie directly addressed the individuals believed to be holding their mother, who was reportedly abducted from her Tucson home one week ago. "We received your message, and we understand," Guthrie said in the video. "This is very valuable to us and we will pay," she added.

Savannah Guthrie Makes Direct Appeal to Captors

The video plea marks a shift in the family's strategy as the investigation enters its second week. Guthrie's statement appeared to be a response to a specific message received by the Tucson television station KOLD on Friday. While the FBI is currently reviewing the authenticity of that email, Guthrie used the public platform to signal the family's compliance with the captors' terms. Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Viral Drone Video Shows FBI Pulling Wired Device From Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Roof in Arizona; President Donald Trump Says ‘A Lot Has Taken Place’.

We Beg You Now To Return Our Mother to Us, Says Savannah Guthrie

"We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace," Guthrie stated, her voice steady but emotional. This follows a series of unverified ransom notes sent to various media outlets earlier in the week, some of which demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin and established deadlines for payment.

Evidence of Forced Removal

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31, when she was dropped off at her residence in the Catalina Foothills after a family dinner. Concerns escalated the following morning when she failed to appear at her local church. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed earlier this week that DNA tests on blood found on the front porch of the home matched Nancy Guthrie. Investigators also revealed that the home's doorbell camera was manually disconnected at approximately 1:47 AM on Sunday morning, and her pacemaker app was disconnected from her phone shortly thereafter at 2:28 AM.

Critical Health Concerns of Nancy Guthrie

The urgency of the situation is heightened by Nancy Guthrie's medical needs. Family members have stressed that she is a "vulnerable adult" with limited mobility who requires daily medication for a heart condition. "If she is alive right now, her meds are vital," Sheriff Nanos warned in a press briefing. "It has been more than a week, and the family tells us if she doesn't have those meds, it can become fatal," the Sheriff added. Savannah Guthrie Mother Missing: NBC Anchor Pulls Out of 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Mary Carillo Replaces Her As Co-Host.

FBI Involvement and Arrests

The FBI has taken a lead role in the case, offering a USD 50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery. While law enforcement has processed the home as a crime scene, they have not yet officially identified a suspect or person of interest. The investigation has been complicated by "imposter" activity; authorities recently arrested a 40-year-old man, Derrick Callella, for allegedly sending a fake ransom demand to the family in an attempt to profit from the crisis. The FBI continues to vet all incoming communications to distinguish between legitimate demands and hoaxes.

