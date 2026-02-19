PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 19: Diatech Platforms Pvt. Ltd .,part of the Lemon Technologies Group, has announced the launch of its AI-powered image-to-CAD capability within Diatech Studio, marking a significant technological advancement in jewelry product development. The breakthrough enables artificial intelligence to interpret reference images and generate CAD-based design components, reducing development timelines while strengthening collaboration across the jewelry value chain.

The introduction of image-to-CAD functionality represents one of the most notable shifts in jewelry technology since the adoption of computer-aided design (CAD). Traditionally, translating a design concept - whether a sketch, photograph, or visual reference - into a manufacturable CAD model required extensive manual modeling by skilled technicians. Decorative motifs, prongs, filigree structures, and intricate connectors were individually built within CAD environments, often demanding significant time and technical effort.

Diatech's new AI capability streamlines this process by analyzing visual references and generating CAD components that can be further refined, scaled, mirrored, and engineered within professional CAD software. The approach does not replace human validation or production expertise but accelerates the foundational stages of design modeling.

Industry stakeholders note that compressing the design-to-manufacture cycle has become critical as global jewelry markets face increasing demand for customization, faster collection launches, and digital-first selling models.

"Jewelry has always combined imagination with engineering discipline," said Vinit Jogani, Director, Lemon-Diatech Group. "With AI-assisted image-to-CAD, we are enabling designers and CAD teams to begin with an intelligent foundation rather than starting from scratch. This reduces repetitive modeling work and allows specialists to focus on refinement, structural integrity, and craftsmanship. The objective is not automation for its own sake, but meaningful productivity enhancement."

The company clarified that the technology is designed to support component-level generation rather than producing fully finished, production-ready CAD files without oversight. Structural validation, stone setting precision, and casting feasibility continue to require human expertise. By focusing on modular design elements, the platform aims to complement established manufacturing standards while introducing measurable efficiency gains.

Beyond design acceleration, the AI integration within Diatech Studio extends into broader workflow capabilities. Designers can generate variations of motifs, experiment with multiple stone layouts or metal combinations, and produce photorealistic renders for internal review or client presentations. The system also enables the generation of marketing-ready visuals and product content, reducing dependency on physical samples and external photoshoots in early development stages.

The broader implications extend across the jewelry value chain. In design, rapid iteration enables brands to respond quickly to trend shifts and regional preferences. In marketing, high-quality visuals and digital assets can be created in parallel with product development. In operations, integrated analytics can support informed decision-making around inventory planning and procurement strategies.

According to industry observers, the adoption of vertical-specific AI platforms reflects a wider shift toward technology infrastructure tailored to domain expertise. Unlike generic AI tools, Diatech's solutions are built around the operational realities of the gems and jewelry ecosystem, drawing on over two decades of industry engagement by the Lemon Technologies Group.

Founded in 2004, Lemon Technologies has developed enterprise solutions including ERP systems, analytics platforms, and digital commerce tools for stakeholders across the diamond and jewelry supply chain - from mining entities and rough traders to polished manufacturers and retailers. Diatech Platforms, established to focus on advanced AI-driven solutions, represents the group's strategic push toward intelligent automation within the sector.

The company believes image-to-CAD AI is an early step in a longer transformation that will see deeper integration between design intelligence, production systems, and digital commerce platforms. As models mature, further enhancements are expected in geometric accuracy, automated calibration for stone settings, and tighter alignment with manufacturing workflows.

"Technology will not replace master jewelers, CAD engineers, or production specialists," Jogani added. "Their judgment, artistry, and domain experience remain indispensable. Our role is to build systems that support them by removing repetitive groundwork and creating space for higher-value creative and strategic decisions."

With global jewelry markets increasingly influenced by digital retail growth and personalized consumer demand, the ability to compress development cycles without compromising quality is emerging as a competitive differentiator. Diatech's AI-powered Studio platform seeks to position itself at the center of this transition.

The company confirmed that Diatech Studio is now available to jewelry manufacturers, design houses, and retail brands seeking to integrate AI-assisted workflows into their product development processes.

About Diatech Platforms Pvt. Ltd.

Diatech Platforms Pvt. Ltd. is a technology company focused on delivering AI-driven solutions for the global gems and jewelry industry. As part of the Lemon Technologies Group, which has more than two decades of experience serving stakeholders across the diamond and jewelry value chain, Diatech develops platforms that combine design intelligence, analytics, and digital commerce capabilities. The company's solutions aim to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen collaboration, and support innovation within the industry.

