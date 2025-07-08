NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: In an age where digital solutions are transforming every aspect of our lives, there is no surprise that traditional investment avenues are also getting a modern makeover. Gold, a timeless symbol of wealth and security, is no longer confined to its physical form.

Tech-savvy investors are now embracing the potential of digital gold. It is a convenient, secure, and accessible way to invest in this precious metal. For investors seeking a smart and efficient way to diversify with gold, the Wizely App is a compelling solution.

Why to Choose Digital Gold on WizelyUnderstanding what makes Wizely a landmark solution for gold investment can prove to be a smart move for wealth building. Here are some reasons why Wizely offers value and convenience.

Affordable Gold Investment Users can start investing in digital gold online with amounts as small as INR 100 on Wizely. This freedom makes the investment accessible to a wide range of investors, including beginners, individuals with limited savings, and freelancers with unpredictable income. It also makes flexible, incremental savings possible--ideal for both first-time and seasoned investors.

Thus, unlike physical gold, which often requires the investor to buy in fixed quantities, e.g., 10g or more, digital gold allows for fractional investments. This means one can buy gold in tiny units. Unlike gold jewellery, digital gold purchases do not incur additional making charges, ensuring that the entire investment goes towards pure gold.

Purity And AuthenticityWizely allows investors to invest in 99.99% pure 24K gold. This gold is certified by trusted providers, such as SafeGold (which is NABL-certified), eliminating concerns about purity and authenticity.

Hassle-Free Option When investing in digital gold, customers do not need to worry about physically storing gold, renting lockers, or the risk of theft. Wizely's partners hold gold safely in high-security, insured vaults.

This eliminates the additional expenses associated with securing physical gold. The app's intuitive interface also makes the entire process easy, from registration and KYC to tracking, buying, and selling digital gold online.

High LiquidityWizly allows users to sell their digital gold on the app and receive funds directly into their bank account, making it a highly liquid asset. Funds from gold sales are credited instantly, making it easy to access cash for emergencies or planned expenses.

Transparency and SafetyCustomers can check live market rates for gold on the app, which enables them to track their investment's value in real time and make informed buying or selling decisions. What's more, users can lock in prices at the moment of purchase or sale, ensuring full transparency and control over their investment.

How to Invest in Digital Gold Unlike some other gold investment options, one doesn't need a Demat account to invest in digital gold online through Wizely. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Download and Register

First, users need to download the Wizely App on their smartphone. This gives them access to their investment any time, anywhere. This also saves time when one needs to take advantage of lucrative gold rates before they fluctuate.

After downloading the app, users must provide their name, email address, and mobile number for registration. By providing the OTP, the users can complete the registration process. Additionally, users must set up a PIN for added security.

Step 2: Track Live Gold Prices

Once registered, the user can check the current gold rate. This helps the investor make an informed decision.

Step 3: Select the Investment Amount

On the dashboard, the user gets two options. They can either invest based on the sum they want to invest or as per the weight of gold. If they choose to invest a fixed value, the dashboard shows them the weight of gold they are purchasing, the applicable GST and the total payable amount.

Similarly, if they choose to invest in a fixed amount of gold, such as 0.1g, 0.5g, 1g, 1.5g, etc., the dashboard displays the corresponding calculations. They can check the total amount of gold they are buying, the applicable GST, and the total amount. This ensures transparency.

Step 4: Complete KYC Verification

After choosing the gold amount, the next step is to complete the KYC for verification. For this, the investor can use their PAN card number.

Step 5: Make the Payment

The final step before completing the gold purchase is to transfer the amount. Wizley allows users to make UPI payments, which is both quick and easy. Once the payment is successful, users receive instant confirmation of their digital gold purchase.

Step 6: Track the Investment

The purchased digital gold will be credited to the user's Wizely account. They can then track their gold holdings, view real-time price updates, and monitor their investment's value directly within the app's dashboard. They can also sell instantly for liquidity or redeem for physical gold if desired.

With Wizley, one can invest based on their goals, with customisable and fractional investment options. All the digital gold is 24K, 99.99% pure gold, certified by SafeGold. To get started, download the Wizely App and explore this rewarding investment option.

