New Delhi [India], December 13: In response to India's rapid shift toward AI-driven work environments, corporate trainers are expanding their initiatives to help organizations adopt artificial intelligence across functions. One such AI digital marketing training institute, Digital Scholar, has conducted large-scale AI corporate programs for over 400,000 professionals and 60 organizations in India and overseas.

Corporate AI Training for Business Efficiency

The training modules cover widely adopted AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Midjourney, enabling teams to use AI tools for real business applications. Participants learn to apply AI in areas such as marketing content creation, AI-enabled customer support, and automated lead generation.

Impact Across Sectors

Several companies have participated in these AI programs, reporting gains such as improved efficiency in lead generation, higher ROI on advertising, and increased sales from AI-guided digital strategies. The institute's trainers Sorav Jain and Rishi Jain have received national and international recognition for their contributions to AI skilling and digital transformation.

Supporting India's AI-First Workforce Agenda

The training institute's corporate curriculum is aligned with the government's AI-first workforce agenda, offering structured training for organizations transitioning toward AI-first operations. The institute also collaborates with educational institutions to integrate AI modules into higher education, preparing students for the evolving job landscape.

Government, Hospitality, and Leadership Programs

The institute has extended AI training to government departments, hospitality chains, and leadership communities, conducting workshops and programs on AI applications, automation, and decision-making frameworks.

Expanding National Footprint

Digital Scholar institute continues to scale its presence through corporate programs, academic partnerships, leadership bootcamps, and AI automation workshops. With a focus on practical AI skilling, the institute aims to support organizations, institutions, and government bodies in adopting AI responsibly and effectively.

Looking Ahead

As Indian enterprises accelerate digital transformation initiatives, the demand for practical AI skilling continues to rise. With targeted training and industry-aligned curriculum design, Digital Scholar aims to enable teams to integrate automation, improve efficiency, and adapt to an AI-driven economy.

