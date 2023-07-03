BusinessWire India
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, grants medical professionals access to a doctor loan of up to Rs 45 Lakhs. Doctors can use it to finance a range of professional and personal needs without any restrictions, such as:
Also Read | F1 Star Max Verstappen Continues Dominance, Takes Convincing Win in Austrian GP 2023.
- Investing in advanced medical equipment and patient management software
- Expanding their practice or renovating their clinic
Also Read | Samsung Rumored To Relaunch Galaxy S21 FE in India? From Specs To Price, Here's All We Know.
- Getting qualified staff on board
- Accessing required working capital for their practice
- Financing child's education/marriage
- Investing in assets or home improvement
- Booking a family holiday or international conferences Apart from a competitive rate of interest starting from 14 per cent p.a., an unsecured loan for doctors offers unique benefits to doctors who work ceaselessly to serve people. These include:
- High loan amount
- Eligibility criteria that are easy to meet
- Minimal requirements of documents to be submitted
- Quick processing of online loan application
- Disbursal of funds in just a few hours post approval
- Flexibility of repayment tenures going up to 84 months
- Complete transparency without any hidden charges
- Facility to part-prepay the loan
Doctors can apply for a doctor loan in a few easy steps on the Bajaj Markets website or application. They can also access other credit and insurance solutions on the platform to add value to their lives.
(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)