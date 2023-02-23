New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/ATK): The Dogcoin [DOGS] is a blockchain-based gaming platform that aims to optimize both performance and transaction fees. The main focus of this layer 2 gaming payment network is fast and smooth microtransactions, which will make the market very attractive for users. The Dogcoin aims to achieve 500K TPS with a very low fee.

Dogcoin can do 100x from the current level?

Dogcoin is a cryptocurrency that rewards its users for their contribution to the community and dog network. Dogcoin has pumped from market cap of 200k to marketcap of 2 Million in last 3-4 days and gave huge return to early investors who invested after dogcoin launched dog network where user can do faster transaction by paying a very low transaction fees

Dogcoin is gaining popularity among crypto users because of below reasons

- Dogcoin is sharing network Transaction fees with Dapp creator

- High TPS and Low Transaction Fees whereas dogecoin tps is very low 40 Transaction per second.

- Very Low Market Cap and Huge earning opportunities for early Investors.

- DOG COIN is for Gaming network NFT lovers and dapps developer

Dogcoin to New Exchanges

Dogcoin may be a new cryptocurrency, but it has already reached its values in the bear market. They're only going to get bigger and better after being listed on more exchanges..

DogCoin is a crypto project that aims to achieve sustainable effortless growth.We want to create a value and community focused on the path of dogcoin success.

Shiba Inu Price Growth

Shiba inu already sitting in top 20 position and its hard for shiba inu to 100x from that level, this is only possible with Dogcoin,if you are looking to 100x your investment then dogcoin is best option.

100x Earning Only possible with Dogcoin

Dogcoin is the coin with utility and they have their own blockchain. Dogcoins can only give you huge return because they have utility. Floki don't have any big utility but they performed because of Elon Musk tweets.

Floki and Shiba inu is not adding value to blockchain but DogCoin is working for gaming and dapp industry

You can visit the official website of Dogcoin Network or follow Twitter for more details.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)