New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency market in 2022 was a rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs. Despite this, the crypto community remains optimistic and continues to search for the next big thing. With the start of a new quarter, it's time to take a look at some of the meme coins that are causing a stir in the crypto world.

Dogetti Redefines Meme-Coins

Dogetti (DETI) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Network that is fully decentralized and community-driven, with no centralized ownership with the concept of creating a strong and united family that will be rewarded regularly. Dogetti is currently in stage 1 of its presale, and at the time of writing, DETI has raised USD 192,413 and will proceed to the next stage of funding upon raising USD 500,000 in presale tokens. During the Initial Coin Offer (ICO), Dogetti is offering a limited-time "secret family code," 'WISEGUY25' which buyers can use to receive 25 per cent extra tokens with a DETI purchase. This dog-themed new meme-coin was introduced to the crypto world in early 2023, targeting multiple sectors of the crypto economy, like NFT, DAO, and DEX. The DAO or Decentralised autonomous organization allows the owners to vote on important proposals to make amendments. The NFT allows the owner to generate wealth from the asset. Dogetti has announced that 2 per cent of the total tax levied on every transaction will be redistributed to the holders' wallets. It means the holders will receive extra tokens just by holding them. With all these features, the future looks bright for Dogetti.

Litecoin (LTC): Largest Script Based Network.

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that takes advantage of the special features of blockchain technology to offer quick, safe, and affordable payments. Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero-cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open-source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. The Litecoin blockchain is now the largest scrypt-based network in the world, protecting and tracking value worth billions of dollars. Litecoin (LTC) was created as a straightforward, lightweight, and simplified alternative to Bitcoin (BTC) and other blockchain currencies that had enormous potential; the first and largest platform was too complex for regular consumers to understand and had a number of investment-related impediments.

Litecoin's aim was to give potential investors a choice for a less complicated and stressful platform on which to speculate, move money, and invest. The main features of Litecoin are low transaction fees, quick transaction times, and extreme simplicity.

Stacks (STX): Rising to success!

Stacks (STX) is a crypto platform that integrates smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps) into Bitcoin (BTC). Stacks (STX) were one of the best performers in the past few weeks because of its relationship with the much-hyped NFT ordinals on the Bitcoin network. Stacks (STX) had upraised by 16 per cent on a weekly scale a few days ago, and there are way up until it becomes a multi-billion dollar token. The platform's smart contract execution, transaction processing, and other operations are made possible by the Stacks (STX). To create the platform's utility token, miners on Stacks must pay using BTC. analysts predict that the cryptocurrency asset will soon rise from its current price to somewhere near its record high.

Dogetti offers a complete package for those looking to invest in a thriving and innovative project. With all the new features Dogetti (DETI) is setting its new strategies for the users with high hopes for the future.

