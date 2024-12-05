VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Dosti Realty, a brand known to deliver excellence in the real estate sector, has announced the launch of two new towers at UPPER CAMP, Pune. A part of its upscale residential project, Dosti Greenscapes, UPPER CAMP is strategically located just 1.5 km from Pune Camp and 2 km from major landmarks such as the Race Course and Magarpatta City.

UPPER CAMP offers an ideal blend of urban connectivity and serene living. Featuring 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments, homes in the new towers come at a starting price of Rs 86 lakh. *Dosti Realty has also rolled out a special limited period offer giving homeowners the opportunity to own gold worth up to Rs 5 lakh*.

A name coined to reflect its proximity to Pune's iconic Camp area, UPPER CAMP from Dosti Realty is on track to be the city's next prime residential destination. Along with the tag of a new locale, the project embodies a harmonious mix of accessibility, sophistication, and natural charm, making UPPER CAMP an attractive choice for modern homebuyers.

Crafted by the acclaimed architect Hafeez Contractor, Dosti Greenscapes brings an exceptional lifestyle with homes in Pune designed by putting perfection and a plethora of world-class amenities together. An expansive outdoor area features include a tennis court, rock climbing wall, lap and kids' pools, alfresco dining spaces, BBQ pavilions, and much more, all curated by Site Concepts International Limited to offer an elevated living experience.

Enhancing this are two premium clubhouses equipped with modern facilities such as a gymnasium, yoga area, co-working spaces, tech-enabled meeting rooms, a banquet hall, and other thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle. UPPER CAMP will also benefit from the new infrastructure projects like the under-construction missing link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway that will shorten the commute to Mumbai, and the Pune Ring Road project that will make travel in and around the city convenient.

Speaking about the launch, Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty, said, "Pune is witnessing remarkable growth, and we are excited to launch our two new towers at Upper Camp. Our project will bring together our expertise and unwavering focus on quality to this dynamic market. Dosti Greenscapes, fulfils an aspiration of homebuyers looking for developments that present homes that are convenient and luxurious. The upcoming metro and the fact that there are malls, schools and colleges in the vicinity makes it the new happening destination in Pune"

With the new towers at Upper Camp, Dosti Greenscapes sets a new benchmark for premium living in Pune, offering residents a rare combination of convenience, connectivity, and indulgence.

For more details log on to:

https://dostirealty.com/

https://dostigreenscapes.com/

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 131 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 12.15 mn--sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn.sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 20600+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Greenscapes - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 are registered under MahaRERA No. P52100049942, P52100051041, P52100077059 & P52100077092. and are available on the website - https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/lease. Limited period offer. *T&C apply.

