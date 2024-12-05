After a comprehensive win in the Perth Test, the India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The high-voltage second Test between India and Australia will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be a pink ball Test, starting from December 6. The India vs Australia second Test will begin at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the India cricket team vs Australia cricket team 2nd Test 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the upcoming pink ball test in Adelaide. Australia Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India Announced; Scott Boland Replaces Josh Hazlewood for Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.

Host Australia announced their playing XI ahead of the crucial Test against India. Right-arm pacer Scott Boland replaced veteran Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI. Hazlewood was unavailable for the second Test due to a side strain. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has retained his place despite facing back stiffness during the opening Test in Perth. Pat Cummins will continue to lead the side.

In the first Test, Team India thrashed the host by a massive 295 runs. Veteran speedster Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match for his eight wickets in the match. The Asian Giants are leading the five-match Test series 1-0. Virat Kohli’s Finest Knocks at Adelaide Oval: Take a Look at India Star Batter’s Memorable Performances IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND)

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS)

All-Rounders: Nitish Reddy (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Scott Boland (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Siraj (IND)

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Travis Head (vc)

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Nitish Reddy (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Scott Boland (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Siraj (IND)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).