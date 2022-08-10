New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will undertake demand studies for direct assignments of the spectrum to enterprises setting up Captive Non-Public Networks, the Ministry of Communications said on Wednesday.

Captive Non-Public Network can play a key role in developing industries by providing secure, ultra-reliable, low latency and high throughput communication using advanced technologies.

Also Read | Bernardo Silva Transfer News: Barcelona Agree Fee With Manchester City For Portuguese Star.

The government had issued the 'Guidelines for Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) license' on 27th June 2022, aimed at establishing the legal framework for CNPNs.

The guidelines provide that the enterprises seeking to establish CNPN may obtain spectrum on lease from Telecom Service Providers or directly from DoT. These guidelines also provide that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will undertake demand studies for direct assignments of the spectrum to Enterprises setting up CNPNs, the ministry said.

Also Read | GAIL Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 282 Non-Executive Posts from August 16 on gailonline.com; Check Details Here.

The Department of Telecommunications has launched a module on Saralsanchar portal for carrying out demand studies.

Enterprises having a net worth of more than Rs 100 crore and willing to set up CNPNs by obtaining spectrum directly from DoT are invited to participate in this exercise. The details can be submitted on the portal between 10th August 2022 and 9th September 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)