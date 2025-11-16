Kandla (Gujarat) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla is accelerating its position as a hub for clean energy and sustainable logistics, drawing growing interest from international partners.

According to information provided by the port authority, on November 13, a high-level British delegation, supported by GH2 India and led by British Deputy High Commissioner Stephen Thomas Hickling, reviewed progress at India's first indigenous 1 MW green hydrogen plant, located at the port.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu SIR: TVK To Hold Statewide Protest in TN Today Against Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls.

The team lauded Kandla's rapid advances in clean-energy infrastructure, its green port initiatives, and its emerging role in India's green hydrogen value chain.

Officials noted that Kandla is steadily evolving into a key enabler of India's national and global green fuel ambitions, with ongoing projects positioning the port as a strategic node for decarbonisation-focused investments.

Also Read | Who Is Ira Bindra? All About Reliance Industries’ Human Resources Chief Named Among World’s Top CHROs.

Separately, DPA Kandla hosted a delegation from the New Zealand High Commission, accompanied by industry leaders from the country's forestry and wood-processing sector. The visitors observed Kandla's critical role as India's leading EXIM gateway for timber, supporting a major share of the nation's timber supply chain and offering insights into growing bilateral trade potential.

The back-to-back engagements underscore Kandla's rising global profile as it deepens its push toward sustainable operations and strengthens its contribution to India's energy transition.

Earlier this month, on November 6, a delegation of European experts on certification and European Union regulations, supported by the Green Hydrogen Association (GH2) India, visited the Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla and was briefed on the Port's scale-up plans for green hydrogen.

The delegation was also briefed about projects, including bio-methanol and eMethanol projects in the pipeline.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai last month, Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said that the port has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate its decarbonization efforts.

Singh said the MoUs "are basically targeting setting up facilities at Kandla for the production of green methanol, green hydrogen, and green ammonia."

"With this decarbonisation push, there is an opportunity for us to create ship-building facilities at Kandla. We have also signed MoUs with technology partners and ship builders who can help us (in) structuring a project for Kandla for ship building and ship repair so that we can create a system in India which can cater to shipbuilding of commercial vessels of larger size which are capable of being deployed on trade routes," he added.

India has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and highlighted strategic initiatives to decarbonise its maritime sector, aligning with the Maritime India Vision 2030. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)