PNN

New Delhi [India], February 1: In a moment of profound honor and pride, Dr. Basant Goel, a visionary leader, philanthropist, and global healthcare ambassador, had the great privilege of meeting President Droupadi Murmu, at the President House on January 27. The hour-long meeting marked the acknowledgement of a cherished dream, an experience that continues to feel surreal.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Mumbai.

During the meeting, Dr. Basant Goel presented her with a unique painting crafted from cow dung, a masterpiece that left the President deeply amazed. Additionally, a meticulously designed model of the Ram Mandir was gifted to the President, which she graciously accepted. In a heartwarming gesture of appreciation, President Murmu honored Dr. Goel by draping a precious shawl over him, a moment of immense respect and recognition.

Adding to the extraordinary experience, Dr. Basant Goel was invited as a special guest of the President to witness the grand Republic Day Parade on January 26. Further elevating the honor, he was included in an exclusive home gathering at the President's residence, where only 20 distinguished individuals were present. Among them were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and the Republic Day Special Chief Guest, the President of Indonesia.

Also Read | New Income Tax Slabs Announced in Budget 2025: How To Calculate Income Tax As per Revised Tax Rates if Your Salary Is Below or Above INR 12 Lakh.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Dr. Basant Goel stated, "It was an indescribable honor to meet President Droupadi Murmu, and be part of such a prestigious gathering. The warmth and recognition I received will remain etched in my heart forever."

This remarkable meeting and the honors received serve as a testament to Dr. Basant Goel's dedication to cultural heritage, art, and national pride, further strengthening the connection between tradition and leadership.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)