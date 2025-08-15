VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: In the spirit of India's Independence, Vedansh International School, Indore, hosted a memorable pre-Independence Day celebration graced by renowned industrialist, philanthropist, educationist, and pioneer of India's Yellow Revolution in the soybean sector, Dr. Dinesh Shahra.

The highlight of the event was Dr. Shahra's stirring address on Freedom and Leadership. Drawing from his own remarkable journey -- from spearheading agricultural innovations in the 1970s to shaping India's nutritional and protein security -- he reminded students and said, "True leadership is living with purpose, passion, and pride in our work, nurturing self-discipline and relationships through right communication. It is about serving selflessly, leading by example, and creating opportunities for others to grow--measuring success not by wealth alone, but by the values we uphold and the lives we uplift."

The students were deeply moved, sharing how they learned that leadership embodies responsibility, integrity, and vision -- and that true success comes when one's achievements uplift others.

The celebration resonated with patriotic fervor as the gathering sang soulful pre-Independence songs, followed by vibrant cultural performances by the students. The event concluded with a symbolic tree plantation ceremony, underscoring the message of growth, sustainability, and a greener future -- principles Dr. Shahra has championed throughout his career in both business and community service.

Principal Ms. Reenu Gurnani remarked, "Dr. Shahra's visit has left a lasting impression on our young minds. His words have inspired both our students and staff to view education as a means to build character along with competence."

A proud son of Indore, Dr. Shahra expressed a deep personal connection with the occasion and the city's youth. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation and his Sanatan Living initiative, he continues to nurture value-based leadership, inspire the next generation, and promote sustainability -- carrying forward the same spirit that transformed India's agricultural landscape during the Yellow Revolution.

