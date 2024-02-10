PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10: It was a proud moment for Mother India's Crochet Queens (MICQ) when it bagged the prestigious Guinness World Record Award for the Fifth time on Feb 4 at a gala function at SRM University in Kattan Kulathur in Chennai. This was made possible with the efforts of Subashri Natarajan, the Founder of MICQ, a charitable NGO, along with her team Founder Office Bearer Members Remya Sajeev and Prerna Das and Founder Secretary Sangeeta Sahni.

The childhood thought of Founder Subashri Natarajan to promote these Human Creative Skills was assisted and supported by Dr J.P Singh Sahni renowned Social Worker and Director of internationally recognized Govt. Registered organization Indian Skills Development Council. Further Govt. of India Sectors Skills Council and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala encouraged to achieve this coveted recognition, which created a platform for recognition of Human Craft Skills involving the participation of multi-talented female folks across various continents.

The milestone event would be published in 23 languages in more than 100 countries across the world. The motto is bettering the world and reaching out to people across the spectrum. The outreach activities in the run-up to the Guinness World Record event are supported by Chief Thought Mentor Dr J.P. Singh Sahni. He says each year, about 2.3 million women are diagnosed with Breast Cancer, making it the most common type of Cancer in the world, affecting all adults. In 95 per cent of the countries, Breast Cancer is the first or second leading cause of Female cancer-related death. It is reported that the Breast Cancer survival rate is up to 50 per cent only in the case of low and middle-income countries.

Reducing Breast Cancer:

However, survival can be achieved over 90 per cent for those who receive the best care from the initial stage itself. Indeed, the UN Agencies Global Breast Cancer Initiative seeks to reduce Breast Cancer mortality by 2.5 per cent a year.

