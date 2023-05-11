New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Dr Lal Pathlabs has recommended Rs 10 per share for its investors as the final dividend for the just concluded financial year 2022-23.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

The decision on dividends was taken during the Annual General Meeting of the Company held Thursday.

Further, the company appointed Ernst and Young (EY) as the Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

A leading blood test laboratory in India, Dr Lal PathLabs offers diagnostic services and a wide range of diagnostic tests. (ANI)

