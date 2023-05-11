New Delhi, May 11: Google has launched a plethora of new products and services during the Google I/O 2023, the company’s annual developers conference.

Amongst Google’s exciting new software, hardware, gaming and a multitude of features launches, the primary focus was on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and several AI related tools to make the users’ lives more convenient in a day-to-day life, be it work or fun. Google Pixel Fold Enters Foldable Smartphone Market; Here’s Specifications, Price and Shipping Details.

Google’s New Set Of Handy Features On Search & AI Tools

Among the new armada of AI-powered features, the tech giant has launched many Search related features that will help the users to safeguard against the various realistic frauds and scams that the generative AI is capable of creating.

One such feature is the ‘About this image’ feature in Google Search, which aims to help detect falsified images created by AI or other image tools. This tool would help curb the spread of misinformation. Moreover, apart from the ‘about this image’ feature, Google’s new AI tools will also assist in detecting AI generated frauds. Let’s check how. Google MusicLM Text-to-Music Generative AI Tool Released to Public.

How To Use New Google Image Search Tool & Generative AI Tools To Thwart AI-Generated Fake Photos

When feature is currently available only for the English-language searches in the US and is expected to soon roll-out in other countries.

The about this image feature lets you perform a "reverse image search" on any image of unknown origin, which offers all the pictures like it and when they first appeared on Google. With the feature’s menu options you can also find out which websites they first appeared on. If the source site is dependable then it is most likely legitimate, while a shady origin would warn you about a possible fake.

Google has also launched its new host of generative AI tools, which will include metadata with each picture that indicates whether it's a real image or an AI-generated one.

This image labelling will be available irrespective of the fact whether the image is seen on a Google platform or not. Creators and publishers will also be able to label their images by using this technology.

Hence, checking the image's metadata that offers valuable information about an image's creation will be helpful in detecting a fake photo, if the metadata doesn’t match an image, then also it is most likely a fake.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).