New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): Key speakers of the event - Speakers sister BK Shivani- a teacher in the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement of India, Shiv Khera - an Indian author, activist and motivational speaker, best known for his book, You Can Win, Indresh Kumar- National Executive member (RSS), Om Birla - Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shankar Lalwani - Member of Parliament, Mahesh Jethmalani - Member of Parliament, Shrichand Kriplani- Ex-Minister.

VSSS has organised 5th International Convention in Delhi with 81 Countries and 29 States along with the celebration of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence and the 100th Birth Anniversary of Shahid Hemu Kalani with top leaders of India & our very own celebrities. The three-day celebration saw the presence of Sonu Nigam, Parineeti Chopra, Satish Kaushik, Vishal Jethwa, Anup Soni, Mannara Chopra, Faisal Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, Jiten Lalwani, Mohit Lalwani, Mahesh Thakur, Vandana Nirankari, Dirven Hazari, Kamal Nathani, Kishor Parwani, Lata Awtaney, Op Gurbani, Laxmi Chand Makrani, Bharat Vatwani, Kaajal Chandiramani, Ghanshyam Vaswani, Sachin Sharma & many more along with 37 singers from all over the world.

VSSS aims & objectives include promoting underprivileged and exceptional (deserving) Sindhi youth aspiring to join the IAS/ IPS cadre, should have the Sindhi language in its curriculum while encouraging Sindhi Students to take diploma in Sindhi language which will get them direct access to Civil Services. Women empowerment, care for Sindhi Senior Citizens.

As per the constitutional rights every state must have Sindhi Sahitya Academy which is right now only in 5 states, VSSS also requests the Government to construct a Sindhi Bhavan in Delhi. VSSS also states that Sindhis are the highest taxpayers in India with over 1 crore population.

Lion Dr Raju V Manwani says "We want to promote Sindhi culture all over the world, especially amongst the youth. The young today want to speak English, French, German etc because they were actually never taught to speak in Sindhi. It is with the motto to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Sindhi Community and ensure its continuity by disseminating it among the younger generation" says Lion Dr Raju V Manwani.

