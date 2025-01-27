BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 27: This Republic Day, Dr. Morepen (NSE:MOREPENLAB), a name synonymous with trust and innovation in healthcare, proudly introduces the Dr. Morepen Sync App, a thoughtful gift to the nation that empowers individuals to take charge of their health. With its tagline "Health in Your Hands", this app is designed to help users easily monitor key health metrics like blood glucose, blood pressure, and weight, enabling healthier lifestyles for a brighter tomorrow.

In a country facing alarming rates of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, the app serves as a vital step forward. Available for both iOS and Android, it seamlessly connects with Dr. Morepen's trusted diagnostic devices, offering users a streamlined and user-friendly way to track their health data effortlessly.

Anubhav Suri, CEO of Medical Devices, Dr. Morepen, shares his thoughts on the launch: "At Dr. Morepen, we believe that health is the key to happiness and progress. With the Dr. Morepen Sync App, we are putting the power of health monitoring directly into people's hands. This app is more than just a tool; it's a way to inspire and enable individuals to make meaningful changes to their health. Together, let's Get Set Sync and move toward a healthier, happier future!"

India is at a crossroads in its health journey, with over 50% of diabetes cases remaining undiagnosed and rising rates of stress-induced hypertension and obesity. The Dr. Morepen Sync Mobile App comes at a crucial moment, helping individuals stay informed about their health and take proactive steps to manage it.

Building on a legacy of trust and excellence, Dr. Morepen has already installed over 12 million glucometers and sold 1.5 billion glucose strips, making it a household name in health diagnostics. The Dr. Morepen Sync Mobile App takes this commitment further by combining decades of expertise with modern technology, empowering individuals to live healthier, more informed lives.

The mobile app offers a host of features to simplify health tracking:

* Effortless Monitoring: Log and track blood sugar, blood pressure, weight, and more.* Insights at a Glance: Visualize your health trends through intuitive graphs.* Custom Reminders: Stay consistent with personalized health alerts.* Shareable Reports: Generate detailed reports for doctors and family.

"Health in Your Hands" is not just a tagline; it is a promise from Dr. Morepen to every Indian--a promise of empowerment, care, and progress.

