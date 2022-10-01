New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, was conferred the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award 2022' at PHDCCI's 117th Annual Session 2022, celebrating India's Pursuit for Self-Reliance. The acclaimed award was presented to Dr Singhania by Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The event felicitated industry stalwarts who have transformed society and made outstanding contributions & impact towards improving the community and have set benchmarks in entrepreneurship as well as demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities.

As a prominent industrialist, Dr Singhania being highly Tech Savvy with strong focus on innovation, has led transformation in each of his businesses. It was his leadership & innovation zeal that led JK Tyre to pioneer radial technology in India way back in 1977.

On receiving the award, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, "I am grateful and honoured to receive this prestigious award. I am thankful to PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry and jury members for conferring this honour on me. The award is a testament to JK Group's efforts towards serving the society with innovation and collaborative efforts. I would also like to thank my colleagues and industry partners for their support in our successful journey."

Dr Singhania was also recently conferred the 'Inspiring CEO of 2022' award at The Economic Times CEO Conclave 2022 in recognition of his substantial contributions.

The flagship company of the JK Group, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is among the world's top 25 manufacturers. Pioneers of radial technology, the Company produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in the Truck Bus Radial segment. The Company provides end-to-end solutions across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming and Off-the-Road as well as two and three-wheeler segments. A global force, JK Tyre is present in 105 countries with more than 180 global distributors. The Company has 12 globally benchmarked 'sustainable' manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 3 in Mexico - that collectively produce around 32 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of more than 6000 dealers and 650+ dedicated brand shops called Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels.

