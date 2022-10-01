The Sharad Navratri festival is being celebrated with full zeal and people are out enjoying Jagran, Dandiya, Garba and Durga puja pandals. The nine days of Navratri are beautiful and cheerful with people celebrating the festival in different ways all around. On the seventh day of Navratri 2022, people wear orange colour clothes. Orange is one of the most vibrant colours among all the nine colours of the festival and represents warmth, fire and energy. It is associated with Maa Kaalratri, who is worshipped on this day. People offer orange items to the goddess on this day and wear bright orange clothes. To add a bit more orange to this day, we at LatestLY have curated recipes in orange that you can try out to celebrate the seventh day of Navratri 2022.

Goddess Kaalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri with devotees donning the orange colour to spread the festive spirit. This colour is believed to embody growth and prosperity and is a very auspicious colour for the Navratri season. Maa Kaalratri, who is worshipped on this day, is also one of the most violent forms of Goddess Durga. As you celebrate this day with orange, here are recipes you can enjoy on the fasting day. Navratri 2022 Day 7 Colour and Date: Celeb-Style Guide To Rock the Hues of Orange This Sharad Navratri.

Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa is a sweet dessert loved by almost everyone in India. The given recipe will be a step-by-step guide for you to make delicious and tempting Gajar Ka Halwa which makes our taste buds drool during the Navratri fast.

Orange Juice

Orange juice is the perfect refreshing drink for this festive season and it goes with the colour of the day too.

Delicious And Crunchy Orange Snacks

On the seventh day of Navratri 2022, don't stop at one orange dish. Here are recipes for the fasting day of orange snacks and mostly delicious orange pakodas that you can try out on this day.

Goddess Kaalratri appears dark due to the removal of her golden skin to fight the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. She is one of the fiercest forms of the Goddess and as you celebrate the seventh day of Navratri 2022 with orange colour and worship Maa Kaalratri, you must try the given recipes to add some more orange to your celebrations. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

